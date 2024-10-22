Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok “My Anxiety Loved This” — Couple Details Doomsday Prepper Meeting Their Neighborhood Held "Emergency plan = Go to Justin’s house." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Oct. 22 2024, 2:00 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @beauandliz

If you watched the movie Prisoners, saw Hugh Jackman's characters basement in the film and thought to yourself: "now this guy has the right idea," then you may want to be a part of this meeting. It's one detailed by TikToker Liz + Beau (@beauandliz) who highlighted a "casual day in" their lives.

This low-key day involved them attending a meeting being held by a neighbor who was holding a Doomsday prepping meeting. Their initial clip on the meeting starts with the couple looking into the camera, seemingly holding back laughter.

"Our neighbors are having an emergency preparedness drill." Beau chimes in, "Mind you we have gotten, it is October 6th?" he asks, Liz confirms that this is the case. "We have gotten I think the email started in September."

Liz said that they've already received 3 emails about the meeting, with Beau says isn't the case at all. He said they had received way more correspondence than that about the meeting. "No honey, no, it's about six or seven emails. There's this...I think this is only a prep meeting for the actual meeting," he says, laughing into the camera.

The couple start laughing through their commentary on the Doomsday prep gathering, "the actual meeting is on the 12th." Liz chimes in, "We lived in the house for three years, never stepped foot in our neighbor's house. Never so much as...we just said [hi] I was good with this."

Beau then continues to talk, "I'm not one to shame the doomsday prepper, okay? We've been there, we all have our own things." Liz added, "I get it, you wanna be prepared." Her significant other continues to talk, "I like cheese by the water. You like doomsday prepping, I get it. We gotta see what's gonna happen. Liz is going in on this, the kids are sleeping, so, it's kind of like a pass for dad here."

She remarked, "I don't even care if I go. They asked for emergency contact. They want phone numbers, they want ages, like, for all I know I'm getting murdered." Seeing that the clip was coming to an end, Beau informs his viewers that a part 2 of their doomsday prepping escapades was coming in hot.

In the follow-up, Liz can be seen holding a child, who can be heard cooing throughout the clip. She recounts what happened with the assembly. "Meeting started off, casual, this guy Justin, he doesn't live here. He was in the meeting for his mom who's moving here on Saturday."

She begins looking through some notes on her phone: "He has enough food for 2 to 3 months and 1,000 gallon water tank. Minimum. Cindy says she has four fire extinguishers. We're all stating what we're bringing to the table, it gets to me." "4? Why does she have 4?" Beau asks as Liz goes through what was discussed at the gathering.

The TikToker says that her attempts at lightening the mood during the doomsday prepping function weren't met with approval. "I'm bringing me, my humor, haha. No one finds it funny, okay? This is a serious meeting. Barb goes sometimes I think if my house is on fire do I get a rope? I just sit there lying in bed at night thinking there's no way out."

Finding the woman's decision to share her fears with fellow residents humorous, Liz continues to relay the talks her neighbors had during the meeting. "Justin goes good idea Barb. Don't get a rope. Get a ladder." Beau interjects again, asking about Barb's worries. "Fire every night?" Liz replies: "Yes every night. She just moved here. Barb moved here a month ago."

Back to what happened in the meeting: "Justin, okay, he takes lead of the meeting," she then cuts back to a snippet of the meeting she recorded. Justin can be heard speaking off camera. "Fort Lewis plan for any infrastructure destruction in the state is for the core of engineers and the military down at Fort Lewis."

He continued to speak on what sounds like a contingency plan in the event of an emergency situation. "To start to drive north and build a highway system to supply people. The problem is the population center here is so large there's not enough aircraft on the entire West Coast to provide resources, food, water, medicine, quick enough to this entire environment in a massive disaster."

Justin went on to speak about self-sustenance care strategies. So you have to be able to support yourself for up to a month. She finds his gung-ho attitude about doomsday prepping in the community bizarre since he, himself, isn't a resident of their community. "Mind you he's not even part of the neighborhood."

She then begins acting out Justin's behavior in the meeting to give viewers a sense of what it was like to be on the receiving end of his speeches during the meeting: "Helene, Hurricane Helene has just showed us, okay? We need to be prepared." He then highlighted how he detailed another threat: a volcano. Third threat: a tsunami. Fourth: a wildfire. Justin says that if a fire breaks out the smart thing to do is to "get in the water and wait."

According to Justin, is a wildfire breaks out then power lines are going to be entangled in the trees causing a ripple effect with other, smaller explosions going off all above people's heads. "So we'll need to get in the water and wait." And if an earthquake happens, that means the bridge to their area will be out, which means that they're going to have to be self-sufficient for an extended period of time.