TikTok's Newest Trend Is for Everyone — Because in Da Clurb, We All Fam

By Elissa Noblitt Published Oct. 22 2024, 4:44 p.m. ET

Trending audios come and go on TikTok — of course, it's the nature of the fast-paced app. But every once in a while, a popular audio will come around that tickles users so much that they just need to know more. Whether it be "Slow down, Savannah" or "Tom's house was broken into," many of our favorite trending audios stem from unforgettable television moments.

Though many come from the news and reality TV, sitcoms have certainly given us their fair share of gems — like TikTok's latest trend which has users proclaiming that "in da clurb, we all fam." And if you don't know what that means, we're here to explain.

Source: tiktok/@troyesivan; @usher; @sabrinacarpenter

In da clurb, we all fam — even celebrities.

TikTok's newest and funniest trending audio comes from the sitcom Broad City, which stars Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer as morally gray twenty-something besties navigating life in New York City.

In the scene being quoted, Ilana waves hello to some fellow club goers. "Do you know them?" Abbi asks, to which Ilana responds in some questionable AAVE, "No. But in da clurb, we all fam." After Abbi doesn't understand and Ilana is forced to repeat herself several times, she exasperatedly explains: "In the club, we are all family. Are you racist?"

It's a ridiculous moment from an even more ridiculous show, and it has given way to some pretty silly TikToks that you've probably seen all over your For You Page.

While many of them just reenact the scene — like Vice President Kamala Harris and Usher did — some users are using the audio to portray specific things from their life.

Sabrina Carpenter, for example, used the sound to depict her 30-year-old fans unsuccessfully trying to communicate with her 12-year-old fans. Troye Sivan, on the other hand, enlisted the help of tour buddy Charli XCX to explain the dynamic between him and his fans. One user posted a video with the caption, "Me forgetting that not everybody talks like me and my best friend."

Another said, "Me referencing a Vine around someone that's too young." Clearly, it's a versatile audio that can be used in many ways to depict a variety of hilarious situations. Even Gordon Ramsay is getting in on the action, joking about his own strong accent: "Me and my British accent yelling out orders in the kitchen."

It's worth noting that many high-profile celebs and brands have been removing the last portion of the audio from their videos, avoiding the "Are you racist?" quote altogether.