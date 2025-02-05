TikTok’s ‘You’re So Funny’ Trend Is About Healing Through Sharing Past Trauma With Others TikTok trends like 'you're so funny' help users share personal stories. By Chrissy Bobic Published Feb. 5 2025, 11:11 a.m. ET Source: TikTok/@ari_17381; @paigesofbookss; @luxegen

For many, TikTok is more than just a short-form social media app. It's a place where users come together to share details about their lives, interests, and losses, and hope to find kindred spirits along the way. And that's what the 'you're so funny' trend is all about when it comes down to it. But for those who need it explained a bit more, we've got you covered.

Sometimes, it can be hard to keep up with TikTok trends. Whether it's a dance trend, a recipe that you've seen so many times on your FYP that you just have to try it, or yes, a trend like the you're so funny one, there is something about joining in on the fun that makes you feel like you're part of something special. If only until the next trend arrives.

What is the 'you're so funny' TikTok trend about?

The 'you're so funny' trend shows TikTok users sharing a video of themselves or a photo or two where they have text on the screen that says "you're so funny," presumably to quote a friend or a person they meet. There is then text beneath it or in another photo in a slideshow that explains why the person is "so funny." The reason could be rooted in trauma or a terrible or funny experience they had once in their life.

It all boils down to using humor to share trauma or to get through trauma in your life. And the TikTok users who prefer to use humor to either mask or deal with not-so-great experiences have gotten plenty of use out of the you're so funny trend. The trend also requires you to use the available audio for the 5 Seconds of Summer song She Looks So Perfect.

For some, the 'you're so funny' trend is about trauma bonding or just finding someone to make you feel a little less alone. Like one user, who shared in her video that she is "not allowed" to weigh herself. She didn't give any other context, but there was a flood of comments from other users who know what she feels like when it comes to weight and food.

And for the funnier videos with the trend, like a user who shared that she "almost lost [her] life" from the very real and very dangerous cinnamon challenge of the early aughts, other users were able to joke about it in the comments. One TikTok user commented to say, "Important piece of history."

Famous people have done the 'you're so funny' TikTok trend too.

Not to be left out on the fun, celebrities have shared their own wild stories on TikTok with the 'you're so funny' trend. Like Brooke Shields, who wrote on the screen in her video, "Thanks! I played a prostitute in a movie when I was 12!" This is in reference to the 1978 movie called Pretty Baby.