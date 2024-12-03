Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok The "Ignore JoJo Siwa" TikTok Trend: It Started with the Singer but Is Now Affecting Other Celebs "Bruh imagine if we all just started ignoring celebrities." By Jennifer Farrington Published Dec. 3 2024, 11:10 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Imagine a world where people stopped giving celebrities so much attention on social media and shifted their focus to something more meaningful. Maybe content with a little substance? It’s hard to picture, considering their main job is to grab our attention, but it’s not without its downsides. Following a celebrity’s lifestyle too closely can become consuming, even toxic, depending on how invested you get.

Well, that shift might already be happening, thanks to the "Ignore JoJo Siwa" TikTok trend. But what exactly is this trend, and how did it all get started? Let’s break it down.

What is the "Ignore JoJo Siwa" TikTok trend? Breaking it down.

It seems the mastermind behind the "Ignore JoJo Siwa" TikTok trend has been revealed. A TikToker named Anita, who goes by @heeemaw, kickstarted the movement with a post in November 2024 that suggested people stop giving celebrities so much attention. "Bruh imagine if we all just started ignoring celebrities. Like how hilarious would it be if they posted and got like 13 likes?" she wrote.

In the comments of Anita’s now-viral TikTok, one user jokingly suggested starting with singer JoJo Siwa, and things escalated quickly. By November 2024, the "Ignore JoJo Siwa" trend had gained serious traction, and her video likes began plummeting. In fact, some of the comments on her posts started racking up more likes than the videos themselves!

Case in point: on Dec. 2, 2024, JoJo uploaded a video of herself dancing while in Aussie after supposedly downing "four iced coffees" by 2 p.m. The clip, which amassed over 17 million views, only managed to snag just over 35,000 likes. Meanwhile, the top comment, "Pov: you saw the video abt ignoring JoJo Siwa," hit over 224,000 likes.

@itsjojosiwa Now that i have this song it feels necessary to really go in on the iced coffee daily. ♬ Iced Coffee - JoJo Siwa

But here’s the catch, while the trend claims to be about ignoring celebrities, JoJo Siwa is still raking in massive views. In fact, engagement on her recent videos seems to be skyrocketing, with countless comments saying things like, "I thought we were ignoring her," or admitting they’re only there because of the trend.

So, is this trend really about ignoring JoJo, or is TikTok simply rewriting the rules of engagement? It looks like even ignoring someone can generate a whole lot of attention in the TikTok universe.

TikTokers are now suggesting that people target Kim Kardashian in the "Ignore a Celebrity" TikTok trend.

Anita’s viral TikTok sparked a wave of suggestions for which celebrities should be targeted next following the "Ignore JoJo Siwa" trend. Unsurprisingly, Kim Kardashian’s name quickly popped up. TikToker @hvchiko_ even chimed in, saying, “NAH THE KIM KARDASHIAN ONE IS WORKING HELPP," suggesting she’s already being targeted.

However, a quick scroll through Kim’s social media accounts reveals that her likes and engagement fluctuate regularly, making it hard to tell if the trend is actually working.

Many commenters echoed similar sentiments, targeting Kim and other members of the Kardashian-Jenner family, including Kylie Jenner. Adam Levine’s name also entered the mix, with a comment suggesting him garnering over 233,000 likes.

