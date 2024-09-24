Home > Entertainment JoJo Siwa's Provocative New Magazine Cover Sparks Mixed Reactions: "Very Racy" "We can’t just do a cool photo shoot and hope for the best. It has to be like, 'What the f--k is she wearing now?'" JoJo said about the look. By Elissa Noblitt Published Sept. 24 2024, 2:42 p.m. ET Source: mega; x/@shashankbelz

Every few months, the general public draws its eye toward controversial musician and former Dance Moms star JoJo Siwa, whether for her cringe-worthy dance moves or her, er, unique persona. Over the past several years, the dancer and inventor of gay pop (read the sarcasm in our tone) has made a concerted effort to ditch the child star image that she once held — to varying degrees of success — and her newest magazine cover is a startlingly perfect example.

JoJo was recently featured on the cover of LADYGUNN Magazine wearing a few daring looks, including a bedazzled chest plate and jockstrap set that folks thought was a bit much ... or not enough. Let's take a look at a few reactions.

JoJo Siwa's LADYGUNN Magazine cover is turning heads.

On her cover of LADYGUNN, JoJo donned a sparkly, bejeweled chest plate made to resemble, well, a chest — complete with glittery abs and nips. On the bottom, she wore something even more daring: a bedazzled jockstrap modeled after male genitalia. It's a far cry from the KISS-esque makeup, neon outfits, and oversized bows she's known for, and it seems folks on the internet don't know what to make of the outfit.

Some have deemed it a serve, calling the look "Lil Kim-inspired" and "a 10/10." On X (formerly Twitter), one person even called JoJo the next Christina Aguilera. "Wait, this is [kind of] a gag," one user said, and trust us, that's a good thing.

However, the majority of reactions have been confusion and downright distaste, shaming her for "trying too hard" to be like other celebrities such as Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga, and Madonna.

Jojo Siwa for LadyGunn Magazine. pic.twitter.com/Xy9U8dlKrl — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 23, 2024

"It's so uncomfortable," one X user said. "She still looks like a child, and she's trying so hard to have a Miley Cyrus "Bangerz" era so bad, but she's failing so miserably." Some commenters on Instagram are questioning her career choices and her strong push into "edgy" territory: "I don’t know who is managing her but they are ruining her career."

And it seems not even JoJo's fans are sure what to think. "I feel JoJo has really lost her way and doesn’t know her own identity. She’s trying too hard, and it’s not her," one wrote on the photo-sharing platform.

Jojo Siwa was an adorable, fun filled, energetic, inspirational young girl, who, was groomed into the degenerate she has become today. Her parents & guiding adults failed her. Sad. https://t.co/wjtyMnfsMa — .::ƑƛƝƇᎩ 🔥 ƬӇƛƬ::. (@Browning_BHSart) September 24, 2024

Many have slammed the photoshoot for being "woke" and claim that JoJo has been corrupted by Hollywood: "Wokeness has destroyed JoJo Siwa. She went from being a fun and entertaining influencer for young kids on Nickelodeon to twerking on stage and openly drinking alcohol in front of her fans. And now posing like this on magazines."

Another wrote, "They corrupted a child star right in front of us and nobody spoke up to protect her from this atrocity. It is only the start of the normalization process."