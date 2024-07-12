Distractify
Home > Entertainment > Music

What Do JoJo Siwa's "Guilty Pleasure" Lyrics Mean?

JoJo Siwa appears to be following in the footsteps of fellow former child stars with her drastic rebrand.

Sarah Kester - Author
By

Jul. 12 2024, Published 5:19 p.m. ET

Jojo Siwa in "Guilty Pleasure" music video
Source: Instagram | @itsjojosiwa

Are your ears craving some “gay pop”? If so, JoJo Siwa is here to deliver. The former Dance Moms star dropped her “Guilty Pleasure” EP on July 12.

“Guilty Pleasure” is the title track in the feature project backed by Columbia Records.

Article continues below advertisement

No stranger to controversy, the lyrics — and accompanying music video — can be taken in one of two ways: She wishes that a lover would make a move, or she is telling the public that her music career will become their guilty pleasure.

Given her drastic rebrand recently, many people are wondering, “What is the 'Guilty pleasure' meaning?” Here's one interpretation.

JoJo Siwa at LA Pride in the Park concert
Source: Getty Images
Article continues below advertisement

What's the meaning behind JoJo Siwa's song "Guilty Pleasure"?

Don't lie to me, like you don't like this

I know you see me when you close your eyes

Baby, please, why you tryna fight it?

Don't be a tease

In the music video, these lyrics are set to JoJo in a glass box while a crowd bangs on the glass and holds up $100 bills. This could be a callback to the harsh public reception she received when she began promoting her EP.

Since the public was used to the bubbly and colorful kid-friendly JoJo Siwa, seeing her wearing risque outfits was a big change.

“For the last few weeks the world has been f--king brutal,” she said on social media while teasing her “Choose UR Fighter” track. “They’ve been talking so much s--t … but I don’t give a f--k.”

At one point in the music video, JoJo even refuses to accept the large, bedazzled bow that she was famous for wearing. The person who offered the bow ends up being one of JoJo’s love interests in the video.

Article continues below advertisement

In the second verse, JoJo sings about being impatient and refusing to reverse the changes she has made.

It's all on you, leave it or take it

Make it move, but make it back tonight

What you gon' do? 'Cause I'm sick of waiting (Waiting)

Get out your mood

In this case, this has been her move to “gay pop.” She holds out hope that the public will come around to her rebrand.

JoJo has previously caught flack for claiming that she created the genre of “gay pop.” After a swift backlash, she clarified her comments.

Article continues below advertisement

“I am not the inventor of gay pop, for sure not. But I do want to be a piece of making it bigger than it already is,” she told Billboard.

“I want to bring more attention to it. I’m not the president [of gay pop], but I might be the CEO, or the CMO. I can be the CMO, the chief marketing officer, and use my marketing tactics whether people like it or not.”

Source: YouTube | Jojo Siwa

Although Jojo’s “Guilty Pleasure” music video is heavily on the sexual inuendos, the lyrics and subtle symbolism makes it clear that the song is about her relationship with the public.

Steam the “Guilty Pleasure” EP now and watch the "Guilty Pleasure" music video below.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Why Are People so Mad at JoJo Siwa? Let's Investigate

Did JoJo Siwa Write 'Karma'? There's a Surprising Connection to Miley Cyrus

JoJo Siwa Opens up About Her Stress Rash on 'Special Forces'

Latest Music News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.