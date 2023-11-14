Home > Viral News > Influencers > JoJo Siwa JoJo Siwa Opens up About Her Stress Rash on 'Special Forces' Fans have noticed that JoJo Siwa has a bald spot and she opened up about how it is caused from a stress rash. Here's what we know. By Allison Hunt Nov. 13 2023, Published 9:20 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The Gist: JoJo Siwa is a famous singer/dancer and YouTuber that got her start on Dance Moms.

Fans have noticed that JoJo has a bald spot on her head caused by a stress rash.

JoJo is currently staring in Special Forces: World's Toughest Test.

Article continues below advertisement

You truly never know what someone is going through. Take JoJo Siwa for example. JoJo Siwa may be known for her bigger than life personality, but on the inside she is actually very insecure.

JoJo is currently one of the stars on Special Forces: World's Toughest Test and opens up about her insecurities, including her bald spot and stress rash on the show. Here's what the star had to say about it.

Article continues below advertisement

What did JoJo Siwa say about her stress rash?

In a preview clip for the Special Forces episode airing on Monday, November 13, 2023, JoJo talks about how hard it was to grow up in the spotlight. JoJo opens up saying, "I am a very insecure person... Growing up in front of the internet, it is the hardest thing...".

JoJo continues elaborating that, "Everything gets judged," and mentions that people comment on her "receding hairline." It turns out that that hairline is actually a stress rash.

Article continues below advertisement

JoJo ends the interrogation in tears revealing that, "When I'm home, I tended to be a loner. Like, I like to do things alone. I like to have my solitude time. Because the reality is it's hard for me to go places. It's not always fun for me to go places. It's work."

That stress rash has actually caused a bald spot.

JoJo posted a TikTok referencing her "receding hairline." In the video set to the song "Carrying Your Love," the words on the screen read, "When someone notices my bald spot and wonders what it's from..." with a selfie video she took showing off her bald spot. JoJo then cuts to images of herself on Dance Moms. JoJo replied to a comment with another video giving more details on the stress rash...

Article continues below advertisement

@itsjojosiwa Stress rash on my head when I was on Dance moms lead to no more hair there 🫠 ♬ Carrying Your Love - David Morris

In the video JoJo explains that, "When I was little I had a really bad stress rash right her on Dance Moms and I would pick at it all day long and I damaged every single hair follicle that has every been right there."

Article continues below advertisement

JoJo ends the video in seemingly good spirits joking, "so now I'm carrying her love with me." That comments are very supportive commenting on the "trauma" that she had to endure by being on Dance Moms.