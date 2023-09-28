Home > Viral News > Influencers > JoJo Siwa JoJo Siwa's "Got a Long List of Ex-Lovers," and She's Only 20 Years Old At just 20 years old, dancer and influencer JoJo Siwa already has a long list of ex-girlfriends. So we dive into JoJo’s dating history. By Jamie Lerner Sep. 28 2023, Published 7:09 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

With the return of Special Forces and Dancing with the Stars, the JoJo Siwa frenzy is back in full force. She’s competing on Fox’s Special Forces, and since she almost won her season of Dancing with the Stars, we are expecting big things. However, since coming into the spotlight, JoJo’s love life has sometimes overshadowed her talents.

JoJo first rose to fame on the controversial series, Dance Moms, before she came out as gay in 2021. Since then, fans have been preoccupied with who JoJo has dated and her history of ex-girlfriends. So we’re leaning into the craze and diving into JoJo’s dating history.

JoJo’s first ex was actually her ex-boyfriend, Mark Bontempo.

When JoJo was just 17 years old and a major TikTok star, she and Mark decided to make their relationship TikTok official. Mark Bontempo, a popular YouTuber, and JoJo joined forces in what was likely a strong friendship-turned-relationship for the extra publicity. While fans were originally disappointed when they announced their split in Dec. 2020 (just five months after they announced their relationship), they’d soon learn why the relationship didn’t work out.

In 2021, JoJo revealed that she was dating her now ex-girlfriend, Kylie Prew.

There’s no relationship like JoJo and Kylie. She first shared the news that she had a girlfriend on The Tonight Show, effectively coming out of the closet. On Feb. 8, she confirmed that her girlfriend was influencer Kylie Prew. Their relationship became the shining example of young queer love in mainstream media, but sadly, the relationship didn’t last.

In Oct. 2021, rumors swirled that JoJo and Kylie broke up, and in November, JoJo confirmed that the rumors were true. "I have yet to talk about this officially, publicly, but we broke up," she told Paris Hilton on Paris’s podcast. They allegedly broke up because of JoJo’s “busy schedule,” so they later reconciled in May 2022. But by Aug. 19, they were done for good.

JoJo may have dated TikToker Katie Mills, but it was never confirmed.

In the middle of JoJo’s on-again-off-again relationship with Kylie, some people thought that JoJo may have been dating TikToker Katie Mills. They made a ton of videos together in December and January, but JoJo told followers that she was single, despite the rumors.

JoJo’s most recent ex-girlfriend is TikToker Avery Cyrus.

Most recently, JoJo was linked to TikToker Avery Cyrus, whom she dated from Sept. 2022 until December. JoJo even shared a 1-month anniversary video of the two of them being absolutely adorable, but sadly, the relationship didn’t work out. In a TikTok video confirming their breakup, JoJo gifted Avery a “breaking up with you present.” In the comments, Avery explained, “We decided that we are better off as friends! We are both so young and still just trying to figure our stuff out.”

JoJo Siwa is now single and ready to mingle.

Despite rumors, JoJo is definitely single. On April 1, 2023, JoJo posted a video teasing a romance, but it turned out to be an April Fool’s Day prank for her followers. Her brother even joined in on the prank with the comment, “So happy for you and Kalani,” referring to fellow dancer Kalani Hilliker. However, fans knew that Kalani had a boyfriend.