When Did JoJo Siwa and Katie Mills Date? Details on Their Relationship

It seems a lot of folks are not too happy with JoJo Siwa as of late. The internet personality and Dance Moms alum is currently being criticized by fans for continuing to joke that she’s pregnant, even though she isn’t. But it’s not just JoJo’s cult following that seems to have a bone to pick with her. One of her former partners recently took to TikTok to call the influencer out for a different reason — and it sure is intense.

Keep scrolling for everything we know about JoJo's relationship with Katie Mills.

JoJo Siwa allegedly dated Katie Mills in late 2021.

While JoJo has gone public with her past girlfriends like Kylie Prew and Avery Cyrus, she never actually confirmed her relationship with Katie. However, the pair made several intimate TikTok videos together in late 2021, (which have since been deleted) and were spotted on a date at a Los Angeles Lakers game together, per J-14.

Unfortunately, their relationship was very short-lived as things ended between them after Katie was exposed for being a Trump supporter and making anti-trans comments, per PopBuzz.

Still, TikTok creators often discuss this relationship. In the video below, one creator claimed that JoJo had actually been mistreating Katie.

Katie Mills slams JoJo Siwa for claiming that her exes are "love bombing" and "clout chasing."

On March 28, JoJo posted a TikTok video that seemingly threw shade at her former partners. In the video, in which she is trying to dodge red flags while looking for love, JoJo indirectly implies that her exes are "love bombing" and "clout chasing."

A few hours later, Katie stitched this TikTok and called JoJo out for making it, as well as how she behaved while they were together.

“I’m done being quiet,” Katie said in her video. "You hold a lot of power, you and your platform. How can you tell someone that you love them and then ghost them the next day and then post all over the internet that we’re clout chasers and love bombers? I don’t get it."

Regarding the clout chasing accusations, Katie further explained that she always asked JoJo for permission when and/if she posted about them on social media. She also claimed that JoJo was the one who planned all the public dates that were susceptible to paparazzi interference.