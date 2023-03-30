Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix Source: Universal Pictures The Original 'Scott Pilgrim vs. The World' Cast Reunites for Netflix Anime Series By Allison DeGrushe Mar. 30 2023, Published 1:06 p.m. ET

We never thought we would say this, but Sex Bob-omb is making a comeback! On March 30, 2023, Netflix announced that an anime adaptation of Bryan O'Malley's hit graphic novel series, Scott Pilgrim, is in the works. The upcoming series comes from the anime house Science SARU and is created, written, and executive produced by Bryan O'Malley and BenDavid Grabinski.

As we prepare to return to the iconic world of Scott Pilgrim, we can't help but wonder: What is the release date for the Scott Pilgrim anime? Stick around for all the known details, including which familiar voices we'll hear!

Source: Universal Pictures Hello again, friend of a friend.

What's the release date for the 'Scott Pilgrim' anime?

We hate to be the bearer of bad news, but unfortunately, Netflix has not yet announced a release date for its Scott Pilgrim anime series. However, the streaming giant recently revealed that the entire cast of the original film will reprise their roles! Yes, you read that right — this means we'll see the return of:

Michael Cera as Scott Pilgrim

Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona Flowers

Kieran Culkin as Wallace Wells

Anna Kendrick as Stacey Pilgrim

Brie Larson as Envy Adams

Alison Pill as Kim Pine

Aubrey Plaza as Julie Powers

Johnny Simmons as Young Neil

Mark Webber as Stephen Stills

Ellen Wong as Knives Chau

Satya Bhabha as Matthew Patel

Chris Evans as Lucas Lee

Brandon Routh as Todd Ingram

Jason Schwartzman as Gideon Graves

Mae Whitman as Roxy Richter

"One of the proudest, most enjoyable achievements of my career was assembling the dynamite cast of Scott Pilgrim," filmmaker Edgar Wright, who will executive produce the new series, said in a statement. "Since the film's release in 2010, we've done Q&As and charity read-throughs, but there was never the occasion to reunite the gang on an actual project. Until now..."

He added, "Original creator Bryan Lee O’Malley, along with writer BenDavid Grabinski, have conjured up an anime series of Scott Pilgrim with the geniuses at [Science SARU] that doesn't just expand the universe, but also… well, just watch it."