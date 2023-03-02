Home > Entertainment > Anime > Attack on Titan Source: MAPPA 'Attack on Titan' Season 4 Is Finally Coming to an End with Part 3 — Here's a Recap of Part 2 By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Mar. 2 2023, Published 12:32 p.m. ET

Spoiler alert! This article contains plot details for Attack on Titan. The end of the Attack on Titan anime has been a long time coming. Literally. Despite being labeled as The Final Season, Season 4 of the popular Japanese animated series has been ongoing since December 2020, with two arcs having aired separately since its premiere. In 2023, Attack on Titan is finally set to conclude, albeit with two more segments. The first will air in Japan as an hour-long special this weekend, with the second segment airing sometime later this year.

Attack on Titan: The Final Season follows Eren Yeager and his Survey Corps companions several years after discovering that their home of Paradis Island is essentially a prison for Eldians — humans with the power to transform into man-eating Titans. Having allied with other nations, the Eldians seek revenge against their Marleyan oppressors in a violent war where the lines between good and evil are blurred. If you're gearing up for the conclusion to the anime, here's a quick recap of Part 2 .

Check out our quick recap of 'Attack on Titan' Season 4, Part 2.

Part 2 picks up right from the events of Part 1, in which Eren as the Attack Titan prepares to have another bout with Armored Titan Reiner amidst a Marleyan ambush on the island. Eren seeks to make contact with his half-brother and Beast Titan Zeke in order to activate the Founding Titan's power within Eren to gain. Meanwhile, Marleyan child soldiers Falco and Gabi come to terms with how their racist views against Eldians have impacted the lives of innocent people on the island.

With the help of the Yeagerists radical group of Eldia, Eren manages to make physical contact with Zeke, teleporting them to the otherworldly plane of the Paths. There, Zeke calls upon the power of the Founding Titan, Ymir, in an effort to sway Eren toward his plan to euthanize all Eldians and prevent new Titans from being born. To this end, they travel through the memories of Eren's father, Grisha — the previous Attack Titan before Eren.

Zeke tries to convince Eren that his father had brainwashed him with ideas of freedom. However, they soon make the shocking discovery that through a metaphysical time loop, present-day Eren was the one who convinced Grisha to kill the royal family and steal the Founding Titan's power, setting the events of the series in motion. Having ensured tragedy and destruction in the past, present, and future, Eren convinces Ymir to forsake the royal oath binding her to the role of creating Titans.

Armed with a newfound sense of free will, Ymir allows Eren to use her power to trigger the Rumbling, a cataclysmic event in which a group of Colossal Titans emerges from the walls of Paradis Island and walks the earth, destroying everything in their path. To the horror of both the people of Marley and the Eldians, however, Eren unleashes enough Colossal Titans to completely decimate all living things. Eren leads the charge as a massive version of the Founding Titan.

Ultimately, the remaining Marleyan Forces and Eldian Survey Corps — including a newly-revived Annie Leonhart and a severely-injured Levi Ackerman — put overcome their differences and resolve to stop Eren. They fight off a remaining faction of Yeagerists and commandeer a boat to take them across the ocean in pursuit of the Rumbling. The season ends with Eren and the Colossals having mowed down naval forces attempting to stop them as the Rumbling reaches the mainland.