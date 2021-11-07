'Succession' Star Kieran Culkin and Wife Jazz Charton Have Recently Welcomed a Second Baby

Actor Kieran Culkin has been in films such as Father of the Bride and Igby Goes Down, but more recently, he's better known as the immature Roman Roy on the HBO hit show Succession . Fans have been delighted by his resurgence in pop culture, including his recent appearance on SNL on Nov. 6, 2021.

Despite his long tenure as an actor and famous siblings , there are a lot of fans who don't know about Kieran. Namely, fans are curious about his wife, Jazz Charton , and whether he has any children. Here's everything we know about Kieran's wife and his kids.

The pair tied the knot in Iowa in 2013 during a cross-country road trip. In a throwback photo from 2017, Jazz revealed a photo of their wedding day, writing , "#tbt to taking time out of our road trip to get married by the side of the road in Iowa during a storm 4 years ago today. Still the best pit stop I’ve ever made."

During their meeting, the man Jazz was with went to the bathroom, and Kieran wandered over. He recounted, "I asked if he was her boyfriend and when she said no, I asked if I could be her boyfriend. We’ve been together ever since."

Per The Sun , Kieran and his wife met seven years before their marriage at a bar in New York City. Kieran was instantly smitten with the former model. Not much is known about Jazz before she met Kieran, but The Sun notes she was raised in the U.K. by a single mother.

Does Kieran and his wife have kids?

Kieran and Jazz welcomed their first child in September 2019, a daughter named Kinsey Sioux. Jazz wrote about the experience on Instagram, saying, "After 25 hours of laboring at home, we arrived at the hospital too late for any pain meds as I was already dilated and ready to push (if I ever do this again I want ALL THE DRUGS, all of them!) and she was out within the hour during a full moon on Friday the 13th."

She continued, "This is me 4 days postpartum — I live in sexy surgical mesh underwear that’s keeping a world of pain in check, my boobs are engorged, I burst blood vessels in my face from pushing, my big pregnant belly that I loved so much deflated to a mere paunch but it’s all so worth it. I’ve never been more in love and we’ve never felt more complete."

On Aug. 17, 2021, Kieran and Jazz welcomed their second child, a son named Wilder Wolf. Jazz marked the occasion with another Instagram post, this time writing, "One month with our perfect little man 8.17.21 #gettheepidural." Her hashtag references her first birth, where she reportedly couldn't take pain medication.

