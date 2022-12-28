A Brief but Succinct Recap of the 'Pokémon' Anime as Ash's Journey Comes to an End

After more than 15 years, the story of Ash Ketchum (or Satoshi, if you prefer the Japanese dub) is finally coming to an end. The storyline of the original Pokémon anime is almost over and the torch will soon be passed to a new generation of Pokémon trainers in a new series coming in 2023.

The anime first premiered in Japan in 1997 and became an international sensation in 1998. As Ash's quest to become a Pokémon master went on, he made plenty of friends and caught new Pokémon companions.