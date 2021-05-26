Fans Worry That JoJo Siwa and Girlfriend Kylie Prew Have Broken Up

JoJo only recently opened up about her relationship with Kylie in a People interview that detailed her coming-out experience. She told the publication that she and Kylie met on a cruise. Although they started out as friends, the two soon realized that their feelings ran deeper. Their relationship turned romantic in late 2020.

Since then, the two have been spending more time together, usually with one person flying out to meet the other. Just last month, Kylie joined the entire Siwa clan — including JoJo’s mom, Jessalynn, her father, Tom, and brother, Jayden — on a trip to Walt Disney World.

JoJo posted several photos from the day to her Instagram, captioning the image carousel, “I’m happy :) so so so happy,” along with a heart emoji.

Here’s wishing JoJo and Kylie all the best in their journey of young love.