JoJo Siwa
JoJo Siwa Has a Girlfriend, but She Won't Say Who She Is

Feb. 4 2021, Published 12:45 p.m. ET

Ever since JoJo Siwa announced her sexuality to the world, a lot has happened. She's been swatted and gotten some backlash, but for the most part, she's gotten tons of support from all over the internet.

Back in 2020, there were some rumors that JoJo had a boyfriend, but now she's revealed that she currently has a girlfriend. 

JoJo appeared on an episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where she talked about the events that led up to her sharing her sexuality with the world. She says that her family and friends already knew about it, but she realized that doing a TikTok with the Pride House might get people talking. 

JoJo Siwa announced that she has a girlfriend.

On the show, JoJo said that she has a girlfriend, but she's keeping the news of who she is to herself. She said that she's told her girlfriend about all the support she's gotten since her TikTok with the Pride House and one she made to Lady Gaga's "Born This Way."

Jojo said that when the members of the Pride House came over to do TikToks she thought to herself, "I think this is gonna out me." 

jojo siwa performing
Source: Getty Images

"I don't really mind because it is true, I do have the most amazing, wonderful, perfect, most beautiful girlfriend in the whole world. It's not something I'm ashamed of. I just haven't shown the internet yet." 

Later on, JoJo says that the day after she posted the "Born This Way" TikTok she was talking to her girlfriend on FaceTime where she talked about the support she was getting from fans. 

Jojo says her girlfriend was the one who encouraged her to share that post of her wearing the "Best Gay Cousin Ever" shirt on her Story. She says that her publicist was even asking her if she would be confirming her sexuality just a few minutes before the post went up and she said no. 

JoJo had to text her publicist back and say, "Hey, so about not confirming, go look at my story."

JoJo says that coming out shouldn't be a big deal.

"I don't want to have to be such a big thing," JoJo told Jimmy. "Like, what am I gonna do? Throw a coming out party? No! It's just who I am."

After she posted the pic in her brand new T-shirt, she went back to FaceTiming her girlfriend who she says is long distance so they stay on the phone all the time. 

JoJo also said that she didn't realize what a big risk she was taking at the time by coming out because it could have cost her "everything" including her career. But she realized anything she lost because of it isn't something she wants anyway.

"But if I lost everything that I've created because of being myself and because of loving who I want to love, I don't want it," she said. "That's not what I want if I can't love who I want to love. That's one of the most important things to me."

