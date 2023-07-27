Home > Entertainment > Anime A Death Hoax About Dance Moms' Abby Lee Miller Has Been Trending On Social Media Former Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller was trending across social media, but not for the right reasons–– a rumor began circulating that the reality star was dead. By Olivia Hebert Jul. 27 2023, Published 4:40 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Former Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller was trending across social media, but not for the right reasons–– a rumor began circulating that the reality star was dead. Despite the rumors, the star is very much alive. She was yet another victim of a cruel online trend dubbed the celebrity death hoax. This has happened to loads of famous people in which people spread a false rumor that a famous person is dead. Find out more about Abby Lee Miller's death hoax below.

Article continues below advertisement

Why did the internet think Abby Lee Miller was dead?

Source: Getty Images Abby Lee Miller

It all began on Facebook when a message was written on her Facebook page that said: “At about 11 a.m. ET on Monday (July 24, 2023), our beloved dancer Abby Lee Miller passed away." The message continued, "Abby Lee Miller was born on September 21, 1966, in Pittsburgh. She will be missed but not forgotten. Please show your sympathy and condolences by commenting on and liking this page."

Fans began to write their condolences in droves, but Abby's Twitter fans took the announcement with a grain of salt since not a single major news outlet had reported her so-called death. Her legal team took to Facebook on July 25, 2023, to confirm that Abby was indeed still alive and not dead. “She joins the long list of celebrities who have been victimized by this hoax," they wrote. "She's still alive and well, stop believing what you see on the Internet."

Article continues below advertisement

What has Abby Lee Miller been up to post-Dance Moms?

Since leaving the Lifetime series in May 2020, the Dance Moms star has been leading a much quieter life. Abby had endured a lot while she was on the shows from a year-long stint behind bars to surviving a rare form of cancer. Her battle with cancer ended up having a lasting impact on her mobility.

On her Instagram, she wrote in 2022: "Today, April 13 is the Anniversary of the last time I WALKED. In horrific pain, I made it into a Doctor’s office and then across the street to a hospital for a sedated MRI. On Friday the 13th, 2018 techs had to remove me from the imaging machine after 15 minutes because my arms & legs were flailing about uncontrollably!"

Article continues below advertisement

She continued, "My health declined rapidly. I was admitted and then ignored. Over the next 24 hours, my blood pressure dropped to 23 over 17, my Kidneys started to fail, and I became paralyzed from the Neck down. It was too late to transfer me…Emergency surgery had to be performed…I have never walked on my own again."