It's a Post-'Dance Moms' World and Abby Lee Miller Is Starting a New Chapter

Abby chose to mark the one-year anniversary of the day she discovered something was wrong with her with an Instagram post showing her spinal surgery scar. "One year ago today, I underwent emergency surgery for an infection in my spine," the former Dance Moms star revealed. "This mass/tumor choking my spinal cord turned out to be Burkitt lymphoma."

Abby then detailed her treatment which involved 10 rounds of chemotherapy, another spinal surgery with one more to go (at the time), and grueling physical therapy.