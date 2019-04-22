Abby Lee Miller Is Learning to Walk Again After Undergoing Spinal Surgery

In less than two months, Dance Moms returns for an eighth season after more than a year-and-a-half off the air. The hiatus was a result of studio owner Abby Lee Miller’s prison stint, which began in July 2017, and her Burkitt lymphoma, which was discovered when she was still behind bars. Though the choreographer will be back at the helm of the Lifetime series, fans will notice a major change in the 53-year-old as she continues to recover from her cancer treatments. Scroll down for an update on the controversial reality star.

Why is Abby from Dance Moms in a wheelchair? In a lengthy Instagram post on April 17, the Pennsylvania native opened up about the emergency surgery she underwent exactly a year ago to remove a mass/tumor that was choking her spinal cord. What was initially thought to be an infection turned out to be cancer, specifically Burkitt lymphoma, a rare but highly aggressive type of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Source: Instagram

"I endured ten rounds of chemo therapy (each lasting 6 days with 4/ 24hr bags pumping poison into my body ending with a spinal tap in 3 spots, plus another shot of Chemo into my tailbone area up the spinal cord around my brain cavity)," Abby explained to followers, sharing a picture of a long scar down her back. "Another spine surgery was needed & I have one more still to go," she continued. "I struggled thru months of physical therapy to learn to sit up again, to crawl and maybe with a miracle someday I’ll walk."

Abby went on to criticize the ER doctors who failed to treat her symptoms twice before. "For those who missed [the cancer], misdiagnosed me, and the so called Federal 'Doctor' who took me off medication cold turkey and the other ER 'Doctor Hollywood' who told me to go home and take it easy for 10 days — STOP practicing!" she wrote. A few days after her surgery, while still in prison, Abby managed to share an image from her hospital bed, captioning the pic, "So much gratitude and love for those who listened, those who looked deeper and those who leapt into action. So much more I wish I could say......about how quickly your life can change at the hands of others." How is Abby Lee Miller now?

Source: Instagram

The dance instructor continues to share updates from her physical therapy sessions, including a photo of her standing up with the support of some bars. Her most recent post shows the Dance Moms team in Europe, where they’re reportedly filming scenes for Season 8. "HAPPY EASTER to all from London with Love!" she said. "May your Holiday be filled with peace, love, sunshine & chocolate!!!"

Source: Instagram

Earlier this month, the TV personality also attended the public birthday party of Abby Lee Dance Company alum, JoJo Siwa, happily posing alongside the YouTube sensation on the red carpet. She even joked about using the 15-year-old to get to a certain celebrity. "When you see @jimmyfallon in NYC tell him, 'I’m available!'" Abby teased on social media.