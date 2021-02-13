From Stevie Wonder's Son to Eddie Benjamin — Here's Everyone Who 'Dance Moms' Star Maddie Ziegler Has Dated

Young love has got to be one of the purest forms of romance there is and no one knows this better than former Dance Moms cast member Maddie Ziegler. The dancer, who was first introduced to network television in 2011 at only 8 years old, has spent most of her life in the spotlight and her love life has been no exception.

After her highly-publicized breakup with Jack Kelly, Maddie has made it a point to keep her boyfriends private, but fans are wondering — who is she dating now?

Rumors say Maddie Ziegler’s current boyfriend is Eddie Benjamin.

After first being spotted with her new love interest in late 2019, Maddie Ziegler made her relationship with Eddie Benjamin official in March of the following year, when Maddie posted a picture of her new boo on Instagram. Eddie, who is best known as a bassist for the band Haze Trio, is originally from Australia and has become well-liked by Maddie’s inner circle, including her mother and her longtime mentor, Sia.

In an interview , Sia referred to Eddie as her “surrogate son” and revealed that the three were quarantining together at her compound in Los Angeles. Sia, who initially learned about Eddie online, explained, “You’re my Australian son. You didn’t have your family in town when we met, and I was like, 'Oh, I’m going to have to be your mom here.'"

The "Chandelier" singer continued, "I just got extremely protective, as I’m over Maddie. I was basically like 'any deal anyone tries to give you I will research myself and make sure nobody’s going to take advantage of you.'"

