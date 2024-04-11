Home > Viral News > Influencers > JoJo Siwa Did JoJo Siwa Write 'Karma'? There's a Surprising Connection to Miley Cyrus One of your favorite Disney stars has a connection to JoJo Siwa's newest song — and JoJo didn't write it. By Alizabeth Swain Apr. 11 2024, Published 6:28 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

You've heard about JoJo Siwa from her Dance Mom days, but this celebrity is taking a step outside of her comfort zone and is completely rebranding herself. During her rebrand, she's changed the way she looks and is even releasing music. But, few questions have sparked as much curiosity and debate as "Did JoJo Siwa write 'Karma'?" The song was released on April 5, 2024, by Columbia Records as the lead single from her upcoming debut studio album.

The question of authorship has taken center stage, with allegations surfacing that the track was not penned by JoJo herself, despite initial claims. So, who really wrote this latest hit?

Did JoJo Siwa write Karma?

After releasing her latest single, "Karma," JoJo has taken a lot of heat from the internet. Fans are taking to TikTok to point out that they don't believe JoJo wrote this new song. However, the hate that she's getting hasn't stopped JoJo from doing interviews to discuss her recording of her latest project.

JoJo spoke with Billboard and shared "This song is so special and I knew that I wanted this song to be, not only a part of my life, but part of my life in such a massive way in such a big picture. Originally, I was scared of the lyrics." But fans keep pointing out that they don't believe JoJo wrote the song herself.

Adam Barrera on TikTok did a deep dive into the songwriters and story behind Karma. This TikTok says, "If you look at the writing credits for Karma by JoJo Siwa, you'll see that JoJo isn't listed. She took no part in writing this song. But, who is listed, Rock Mafia as the producer and Antonia Armato as a writer." Antonia Armato has previously worked alongside other Disney stars, like Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus.

Brit Smith released "Karma's a B***h" in 2012 — and some think it's the same song.

Brit Smith, also known as Matissa, recorded the song "Karma's a B***h" in 2012 after Miley Cyrus decided not to release her 2011 recording of the song, per The Edge.

Adam Barrera pointed out during his deep diva that "back in 2011, when Miley was in her 'Can't Be Tamed' era, a popular update account for her said that they heard from a very reliable source that Miley had a song named 'Karma's a B***h.' Miley confirmed this in 2012 when she was in a Twitter conversation with producers of 'Can't Be Tamed,' Rock Mafia, and they even responded to her tweet with '#Karmasab***h.'"

