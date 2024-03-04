Home > Viral News > Influencers > JoJo Siwa JoJo Siwa Is Suddenly Tatted Up — or Is She? JoJo Siwa's new look may look like G Flip, but it looks like the tattoos aren't a permanent addition to her look. By Sara Belcher Mar. 4 2024, Published 2:50 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@itsjojosiwa

Though a tatted JoJo Siwa wasn't necessarily on our 2024 bingo card, the former Dance Moms star took to social media recently to flaunt a sleeve of patchwork tattoos. Considering these weren't accumulated over a period of time but instead appeared basically overnight, plenty of others were also baffled by this supposed transformation. Some suggested that JoJo might be copying Australian musician G Flip — but it might not be that deep.

JoJo Siwa's followers suggested her tattoos are copying G Flip.

The internet is already convinced that JoJo is having a bit of an identity crisis as she slowly builds her identity separate from the glitter and oversized bows that she was once known for, and now some commenters are claiming that this patchwork sleeve is meant to be an homage to G Flip. "I feel like she’s in love with G [Flip]," one commenter said, to which another replied "I mean… she’s not even trying to hide it. So interesting."

Source: Instagram/@gflip, @itsjojosiwa G Flip (left) and JoJo Siwa (right)

Though many were quick to judge her, some were also trying to cut the former child star some slack. "Why is it interesting?" one TikTok commenter quipped. "Lots of people dress like their faves and JoJo is a big fan and friend of G Flip." "I think JoJo looks up to G Flip and I [think] that's OK!!" another wrote.

Around the same time the videos with tattoos were being posted, JoJo also made a video parodying G Flip, suggesting the temporary ink may have been for the content alone. That said, it doesn't explain her decision to keep them for press interviews.

JoJo Siwa's sleeve of tattoos appears to be fake.

The patchwork tattoos quickly drew criticism online, but thankfully they are not all real. Though JoJo has a couple of tattoos, most of those on the sleeve appear to be temporary tattoos.

One of the posts that sparked speculation was made on Instagram at the end of February, captioned "48HRs in Florida... There [are] four photos in this slide that I can’t wait for you to understand what’s happening in them. Give me a few and you’ll know I promise. Any guesses?" Former Bachelorette contestant Tyler Cameron is in multiple of these photos.

Around the same time, an interview with Access Hollywood was also posted to the outlet's TikTok account, showing JoJo with the patchwork sleeve of tattoos. In it, she claimed to already have her future kids' names tattooed on her. "This one's dedicated to my baby girl one day, her name is Freddy. Then this is dedicated to twin boys, Eddy and Teddy," she said. "I want three babies. I have my sperm donor lined up."

Thankfully, in the comments of the Access Hollywood video, JoJo did clarify that the tattoos on her arm are not real — but she did get a couple of new ones on her hands. "Arm, no..." she commented in response to a question about the tattoos. "but just got two new real ones on my hands. Hopefully a reveal soon:)"