All Truth and No Judging: Breaking Down the "We Listen and We Don't Judge" TikTok Trend Folks, this challenge might just be the best way to share a truth with your partner without worrying about them judging. By Jennifer Farrington Published Nov. 25 2024, 4:47 p.m. ET

There’s a new TikTok trend (surprise, surprise!) that might actually have some real benefits — unlike past ones like the salt challenge (people ate salt) or the perfume-spraying-in-your-eyes challenge (not officially named, but you get the idea). Folks, we give you the “We Listen and We Don’t Judge” trend.

At first glance, you might be wondering why two people are sitting next to each other, some with their hands clasped like it’s kindergarten all over again. But trust us — this one’s worth a try. Honestly, it might just be the perfect approach for tackling tough conversations in a calm, judgment-free way (or a perfect way to practice honesty). Let’s dive into the new trend on TikTok and how it works.

What is the "We Listen and We Don't Judge" TikTok trend?

The "We Listen and We Don’t Judge" trend on TikTok is the latest to make a splash, with some videos clearing 15 million views. The concept is simple: couples sit side by side and take turns sharing honest confessions about things they’ve done or said (or should have done but didn’t). Before each truth, they say, “We listen and we don’t judge,” creating a space for honesty and understanding. Think of it as truth or dare — but only the truth, with a promise of zero judgment.

Now that you’ve got the gist of the "We Listen and We Don’t Judge" viral TikTok trend, it’s only fair to share with you some of the best confessions couples have made so far.

"Sometimes when I fart, and if you ask if it was me, I tell you it was the baby."

In a TikTok shared by Laro Benz (@larobenz), Laro and his partner take the "We Listen and We Don’t Judge" trend to hilariously honest heights. While Laro admits that sometimes he fakes being sick just so his partner will baby him (a bold strategy, sir), his partner's confession it truly one for the books.

"Sometimes when I fart, and if you ask if it was me, I tell you it was the baby," she says. Cue Laro’s look of pure shock — and maybe just a smidge of fear. All this time, he thought he was smelling his little one’s innocent tootles, only to learn it was his partner’s all along.

This wife admitted to crushing Tums and dropping them in her husband's mouth when he snores.

Another standout confession during the "We Listen and We Don’t Judge" challenge comes from Joel Maun’s wife, Sarah. In the video, she admits, “Sometimes you fall asleep with your mouth open and snore a little, so I crush up Tums and drop them in.” Joel bursts out laughing with a little concern in his voice and asks, “Is that why I wake up and my mouth is super dry?” Trying not to laugh, Sarah responds, “I can just hear the acid reflux.”

This "We Listen and We Don't Judge" TikTok challenge went a little sideways.

For the most part, couples are having fun with the We Listen and We Don’t Judge challenge. One person might confess to pouring water on dry clothes just to avoid folding them. But the video uploaded by @_dandnae went left, and we mean far to the left! Her partner admitted that during his sleepwalking episodes, he dreams about other women, and there she is in the video, visibly pregnant and close to giving birth.