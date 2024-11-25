Home > Entertainment > Movies What "Holding Space" for "Defying Gravity" Really Means, and the Hilarious Memes It Sparked "I neeeeeed to up my wokeness because I really don’t know what they’re saying and I’m disappointed in myself." By Jennifer Farrington Published Nov. 25 2024, 11:14 a.m. ET Source: X/Out Magazine

An Out Magazine interview featuring journalist Tracey E. Gilchrist, Ariana Grande, and Cynthia Erivo about the highly anticipated Wicked: Part One film adaptation is going viral for a heartfelt yet slightly confusing exchange. The conversation, centered on the film inspired by the Broadway classic, took an emotional turn when Tracey mentioned, “I’ve seen this week people are taking the lyrics of "Defying Gravity" and really holding space with that and feeling power in that.”

After hearing the news, Cynthia, who plays the iconic Elphaba Thropp in the film, placed her hand on her chest and softly responded, “I didn’t know that was happening. That’s really powerful. That’s what I wanted.” The moment left many fans puzzled by the phrase “holding space" for "Defying Gravity," unsure of its deeper meaning. So, what exactly does “holding space” mean in this context?

What does "holding space" for the song "Defying Gravity" really mean?

The most logical explanation for "holding space" for Defying Gravity is that the song deeply resonates with listeners, earning a special place in their hearts. Sung by Cynthia in the film adaptation, the powerful anthem revolves around breaking free from "the rules of someone else's game" (we’ve all been there!) and taking control of one’s destiny.

In the song, Elphaba encourages Glinda to join her in defying expectations and embracing a life dictated by their own terms. Fans may be interpreting the lyrics as a reflection of their struggles or aspirations, connecting with the idea of a free life that isn’t bound by society’s rules.

Now, while the moment between Ariana and Cynthia is clearly a deep one (we almost thought we’d see tears), with the "The Boy Is Mine" singer even caressing Cynthia’s finger, the confusion overshadowed the message. This, of course, sparked a wave of hilarious memes and prompted fans to point out just how odd this interview (and others) with these two actually are.

everytime I see them together I feel like im watching an addict couple on the streets that are only together because theyre both addicted to the same drug and cant stay away from eachother I cant explain it — Benadryl Wife (@benadrylwyfe) November 21, 2024

Holding space for "Defying Gravity" has become a viral meme. Here are some of the best.

Not only are fans expressing concern over the strange energy between Ariana and Cynthia at various press events for the Wicked movie, but naturally, the confusion from their interaction has sparked some pretty amusing memes. One meme humorously replaces the iconic image of Glinda and Elphaba’s hands reaching for each other on the film’s cover with Ariana touching Cynthia’s hand in the interview. It's honestly a priceless move!

I can’t stop giggling at this pic.twitter.com/hVF4wNrUN1 — Sailor Moon Toys (@SailorTortilla) November 23, 2024

X (formerly Twitter) user @HireMeImFunny delivered yet another gem, writing, "Get in loser, we’re holding space for the lyrics of 'Defying Gravity,'" cleverly playing off the Mean Girls catchphrase, "Get in, loser, we’re going shopping."

Get in loser we’re holding space for the lyrics of defying gravity — Orli Matlow (@HireMeImFunny) November 23, 2024

Another X user, @JoshuaRush took it to the next level by using the viral phrase as an out-of-office email, and we’re definitely sending them a virtual high-five for that one!

Thanks for your email!



I’m currently out of office to take the lyrics of Defying Gravity and really hold space with that. I’ll get back to you as soon as I am able.



Best regards, — Joshua Rush (@JoshuaRush) November 22, 2024