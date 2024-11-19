Home > Entertainment Cynthia Erivo Has Been Called A "Homewrecker" — What's the Tea? The 'Wicked' star's rumored relationship with Lena Waithe may have something to do with the unflattering label. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Nov. 19 2024, 4:57 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Actor Cynthia Erivo is having a wicked time in 2024 (yes, I did have to throw in a Wicked pun). The Tony winner already took on Broadway and the big and small screen before she landed the coveted role of Elphaba in the film adaptation of the Broadway show, starring alongside Ariana Grande. However, her role in the feature film has introduced her to a larger fanbase and has brought extra attention to her past. One topic some fans have discussed regarding the openly LGBTQ+ actor is her interpersonal relationships.

Since her acting debut in 2011, Cynthia has been romantically tied to several people, including her rumored partner, Lena Waithe. Their relationship has been in the news for multiple years, but not for the best reasons. Over time, some have questioned the nature of their relationship and labeled her a home wrecker because they think she and Lena got together. Is there any truth to the rumors? Here's what to know.

Source: MEGA

Cynthia Erivo has been called a homewrecker amid her relationship with Lena Waithe.

In October 2024, Cynthia's name was in the Reddit streets when a user labeled her a "terrible person and a homewrecker." The intense post also included screenshots of fans stating that the Harriet star's alleged "other woman" behavior is something her Wicked co-star Ariana Grande can relate to. The fan was referencing Ariana's relationship with her co-star Ethan Slater, which she began in July 2023 who she reportedly dated while he was still married.

I can’t get over Cynthia Erivo & Lena Waithe being a thing directly after her getting divorced for cheating — fragrance and foolishness (@Brieyonce) April 4, 2022

The Redditor also said Cynthia was dating a girl (Lena) who was already married when they first started dating. They were referring to Lena's ex-wife, Alana Mayo, whom she divorced in 2020 after three months of marriage. During their separation, Bossip reported Lena had begun privately dating Cynthia and that they moved in together.

Neither of the actors has confirmed nor denied the rumor. Still, they've been spotted on multiple occasions ever since, including the Met Gala in June 2024, where Just Jared referred to Lena as Cynthia's "partner" during the event.

Cynthia Erivo has also been called out for comments she made about Black Americans online.

Cynthia being labeled a homewrecker isn't the only insult she's received since her Wicked press junket. Throughout her fame, others have called out several offensive tweets (back when X was called Twitter) about Black Americans. Cynthia is Nigerian and British and has often celebrated both cultures. However, some of her messages, like a 2013 tweet, had some of her fans side-eyeing her, especially after she took on roles playing Black icons like Harriett Tubman and Aretha Franklin.

According to Atlanta Black Star, one of Cyntha's tweets included one from January 2013 where she wrote to a friend in her "ghetto American accent" that "baby u know I gatchu imma sing It To you but I still gatta do wadigattado, you feel me?" The tweet angered many movie watchers who scolded Cynthia for playing "famous black Americans while disrespecting black Americans."

We will not allow the hype of a prestige film to compromise our sacred ancestor Harriet's legacy. #HarrietDeservesBetter #ADOShttps://t.co/J7Rffq6hN6 — 🇺🇸🌴eBoPeep🌴🇺🇸 (@eBoPeep) July 23, 2019