Mattel Accidentally Prints NSFW Website on New 'Wicked' Dolls "Seriously, how does this happen?" By Anna Quintana Published Nov. 10 2024, 11:51 a.m. ET

Everyone is talking about Wicked — and in anticipation of the Broadway musical's movie adaptation starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, Mattel released a line of Wicked character dolls. However, it didn't take long for someone to find a MAJOR typo on the packaging.

On a post shared on Instagram, it was noted that Mattel printed the wrong website on the back of the box of the Fiyero doll as well as Madame Morrible — and it leads to some NSFW content.

The website on the new 'Wicked' dolls is missing one very important word.

"NSFW Alert. For any parent getting the @wickedmovie dolls by @mattel beware of the information on the back of the box," @honeysucklejasmine wrote on Instagram along with a photo of the packaging. "Thanks to @shinyandplastic for this information on his Fiyero doll, the back of the box advertises this website which you'd think leads to the movie's official website... It's actually an adult 'entertainment' website."

They go on to circle wicked.com —which is not the movie' official website. It should read wickedmovie.com. The Instagram post goes on to share a screenshot of the NSFW website, which states that is restricted to anyone under the age of 18. The misprint was also found on the packaging for the Madame Morrible, so it is assumed that it is on all the other dolls as well.

As expected, fans were shocked by the huge oversight. "Seriously, how does this happen? Between the studio and the dolls manufacturer which is a major company this is an epic and embarrassing failure. I guess someone didn’t do their due diligence and they are getting fired because of this," one person wrote on Reddit.

Another added, "The Q-anon crowd is going to be super normal about this." Mattel has yet to release a statement regarding the misprint.

Customers have been leaving warning in reviews on major retail websites.

Along with social media, some customers are leaving reviews on the websites of major retailers such as Target and Walmart to warn about the typo. "The product is fine. I have a problem with the packaging and where it gives you a website. www.wicked.com If you go to that site, it's an adult site. I'm not sure Mattel or Univeral did their homework on this," one person wrote on Walmart's website, alongside a photo of the Elphaba doll they purchased.