Ariana Grande Has a Slimmer Look: Now She's Revealing What's Behind Her Weight Loss "There are many different ways to look healthy and beautiful," Ariana said.

Speculation about Ariana Grande’s weight loss has been swirling on social media. After fans started noticing Ariana’s slimmer figure in photos and videos, the rumors began. The pop star, known for her powerhouse vocals, has opened up about the changes in her body and the reasons behind them.

Ariana decided to clear the air on TikTok, posting a candid video where she spoke directly to her followers about her health journey. The “One Last Time” singer revealed that changes in her lifestyle along with increased stress have greatly contributed to her body’s physical changes. Here’s what Ariana said about her weight loss journey, which has left her feeling healthier than ever.

Ariana Grande politely called out fans for discussing her weight loss.

As rumors about Ariana’s health swirled, the singer took to TikTok to address concerns from fans. Ariana credited her weight loss to a conscious shift toward healthier living. The pop star has prioritized her mental and physical health in recent years, making changes that include a balanced vegan diet, regular exercise, and focusing on her overall well-being.

“There are many different ways to look healthy and beautiful. I know personally for me, the body you’ve been comparing my current body to was the unhealthiest version of my body,” she said in the clip. “I was on a lot of antidepressants and drinking on them and eating poorly and at the lowest point in my life when I looked the way you consider my ‘healthy.’ But in fact, that wasn’t my ‘healthy.’ Healthy can look different.”

“I just want to say that bodies change, and we never know what someone is going through, even if they seem fine.” She emphasized that her body has fluctuated over the years and that her current appearance is a reflection of focusing on self-care, not dieting. Ariana has also hinted that stress has played a part in her body transformation. Over the past few years, she’s faced personal challenges, including the trauma from the Manchester bombing and more recently, her split from Dalton Gomez.

Ariana Grande is firing back at critics of her personal life.

Ariana’s weight loss is not the only conversation netizens are having about the singer’s personal life. Fans have given the singer flack for her relationship with Ethan Slater. Ariana and Ethan first met while filming Wicked in London in 2022. Ariana plays Glinda, while Ethan takes on the role of Boq, the munchkin-turned-romantic. Ariana and Ethan grew close while working together, but they only took their relationship to the next level after separating from their respective partners.

However, Ethan’s now-ex-wife, Lilly Jay, has a different outlook on the situation. After Ariana and Ethan’s relationship became public, Lilly slammed the pop songstress. “[Ariana’s] the story, really. Not a girl’s girl,” Lilly told Page Six. “My family is just collateral damage.”

