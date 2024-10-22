Home > Entertainment Elvira's Ariana Grande Run-In: Fans Split Over the Gothic Queen's Encounter Ariana Grande expressed that she is "disheartened" after hearing about her negative encounter with Elvira. By Jennifer Farrington Published Oct. 22 2024, 3:14 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Iconic gothic figure Elvira, who is actually actress Cassandra Peterson, may be a familiar face to millennials, but her name has recently become more well-known among the younger generation thanks to an encounter she had with the powerhouse diva Ariana Grande some years ago.

Apparently, the encounter was quite the opposite of what you might imagine. In fact, it was story-worthy enough for Elvira to share during a Q&A session at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, Calif., on Oct. 18. Her recollection of the encounter prompted a number of boos from the crowd (aimed at Ariana), raising questions about the drama between Elvira and Ariana. Here’s what went down and how Ariana, the pop princess, responded.

Unpacking the drama between Elvira and Ariana Grande.

Elvira shared a clip of the Q&A at Knott's Scary Farm on her Instagram, providing some commentary to help fans understand what really went down. To clarify, Elvira was asked about her celebrity encounters, which is why she discussed this particular moment.

Elvira recounted that the rude encounter happened when Ariana attended one of her past events, which Ariana later confirmed was likely seven years ago, making her only around 24 years old at the time. There were 20 guests, and all were invited backstage for pictures. Elvira said, "I took a picture with every single one of them. I signed autographs for every single one of them."

But here's where the tone took a turn. Elvira then asked Ariana if she could take a photo, to which she replied, "No, I don't really do that." This prompted a wave of boos from the crowd in response to Ariana's remark, and a person on the panel added that she "is playing the wrong witch," referring to Ariana's role as Glinda the Good Witch in the adaptation of the Broadway musical Wicked.

Elvira was obviously very bothered by the encounter, as it has stuck with her for this long and is apparently the story that tops her list in terms of celebrity interactions.

Ariana Grande's responded to Elvira's retelling of the "rude" encounter with her.

Within three hours of Elvira posting about her interaction with Ariana years ago at an event, Ariana was one of the first to comment on the post, extending her apologies. "I’m so disheartened to see this. I actually don’t even remember getting the chance to meet you because I had an anxiety attack and to my memory, left before the rest of my family (this was around seven years ago, and at the time, I was really not great with being in public crowds or loud places)."

She continued, "But if I’m misremembering this moment, I sincerely apologize for offending you so. Thank you for being so nice to my mom, she told me how lovely you were (she might have different feelings about that now but I’ll talk to her. … Clearly, we all have our days!) Sending love always." She ended on a sweet note, stating that Elvira will "always be our queen of Halloween!"

While some fans quickly defended Elvira, others were taken aback that Elvira chose to share the encounter and repost it on Instagram. One Instagram user highlighted the timeline, noting that this incident might have occurred around the time of the bombing at Ariana Grande's concert in Manchester in 2017.

