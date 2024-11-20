Home > Entertainment Does Elphaba Die in 'Wicked'? Her Fate Varies Between the Movie, Play, and Musical It seems Elphaba's fate varies between the movie, play, and musical. By Jennifer Farrington Published Nov. 20 2024, 9:28 a.m. ET Source: Universal Pictures

The musical Wicked first hit the Broadway stage at the Gershwin Theatre on Oct. 30, 2003, and it’s been a staple ever since. For many theatergoers, catching a performance has become a must when visiting New York City. Adding to the excitement is the upcoming film adaptation starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo as the iconic green-skinned Elphaba, set to premiere on Nov. 22, 2024.

While watching The Wizard of Oz can provide some background on the Wicked Witch of the West (aka Elphaba), Wicked serves as a prequel to the classic movie. The plot dives into Elphaba’s backstory, taking unexpected twists and turns long before Dorothy’s arrival in Oz. Naturally, fans are curious — does one of those twists involve Elphaba’s death? Let’s unpack her fate in Wicked.

Does Elphaba die in 'Wicked'?

Elphaba doesn’t die in the Broadway play Wicked. Instead, she fakes her death, making it appear as though she melted after Dorothy splashes water on her. She escapes through a trap door, allowing her and Fiyero, her love interest, to leave Oz forever. Before their escape, however, Elphaba uses her magic to save Fiyero by turning him into a scarecrow after witnessing him being beaten by the Wizard’s guards.

Does Elphaba die in the 'Wicked' novel?

Unlike the Broadway play, Elphaba meets her demise in Gregory Maguire’s novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West. Elphaba accidentally sets herself on fire and then dies when Dorothy throws a bucket of water at her to extinguish the flames. One Reddit user explained that Elphaba is “extremely aquaphobic,” which explains her reaction, much like her iconic death in the 1939 classic The Wizard of Oz.

Some fans wonder if Elphaba actually dies in the 'Wizard of Oz' considering she fakes her death in the 'Wicked' play.

If you’re trying to make sense of Elphaba’s fate across the different versions of her story, here’s a key thing to remember: Wicked isn’t a direct sequel to The Wizard of Oz. While it’s often seen as a prequel, there are elements that don’t perfectly align with the classic film’s storyline. In the Wicked play, Elphaba survives Dorothy’s bucket of water by faking her death, but in both the novel and The Wizard of Oz, she truly meets her end.

What happens to Elphaba in the 'Wicked' movie? Does she die?