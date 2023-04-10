Home > Entertainment > Movies Source: YouTube/Warner Bros. Pictures The ‘Barbie’ Movie Contains Several 'Wizard of Oz' Easter Eggs By Haylee Thorson Apr. 10 2023, Published 2:58 p.m. ET

Life in plastic, it’s fantastic — or is it? Director Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie trailer has made quite a splash. But it also left much to the imagination. Despite the colorful costumes, vibrant set, and star-studded cast, the playful preview didn’t provide much information about the film’s plot.

Because of this, many believe the storyline will be far darker than the trailer lets on. Case in point? The recent TikTok theory comparing the Barbie movie to The Wizard of Oz. So, what does the speculation entail, exactly? Here’s the rundown.

The ‘Barbie’ movie trailer sparked a TikTok theory involving ‘The Wizard of Oz.’

Greta’s Barbie trailer contained several Easter eggs prompting a genius fan theory on TikTok. Beauty and pop culture creator Cat Quinn recently posted a video likening the upcoming summer film to one of the most iconic movies of all time: The Wizard of Oz. From costume choices to set design to overarching themes, Barbie seemingly replicates the 1939 musical fantasy film in more ways than one.

Perhaps the most glaring similarity is Barbie’s pink gingham dress. Cat notes that the ensemble eerily resembles Dorothy’s iconic blue dress, but that’s not all. Margot Robbie’s character also sports glittery pink heels that call to mind the ruby red slippers that Dorothy dons alongside her renowned outfit. However, Barbie’s apparel isn’t the only element that sparked The Wizard of Oz theory.

‘The Wizard of Oz’ film is outwardly featured in the ‘Barbie’ movie trailer.

In her TikTok video, Cat points out that there are three posters featuring The Wizard of Oz characters in the Barbie trailer. Also, Barbie drives past a marquee displaying the film’s title. These intentional inclusions of iconic characters and The Wizard of Oz title led the creator to think that the movie might play a part in the overarching theme of Barbie.

Not only that, but Greta’s upcoming film contains a yellow brick road of its own. The trailer shows Margot’s character driving down a bright pink pathway, which Cat thinks replicates the yellow road that Dorothy follows. “She’s driving on a Barbie pink version of the yellow brick road,” the creator explains.

The ‘Barbie’ movie theme may closely resemble Dorothy’s struggles in ‘The Wizard of Oz.’

In addition to costume and set design, Cat says that Barbie’s character arc may follow Dorothy’s. “I think we’re looking at an epic journey to another world filled with people that she helps along the way,” the self-proclaimed “trend whisperer” posits. “But when she gets there, she realizes that this seemingly gilded place is actually pretty wicked.”