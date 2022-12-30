Distractify
Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok
TikTok Trends 2022
Source: TikTok

Taking a Look Back at Our Favorite TikTok Trends of 2022

Allison Hunt - Author
By

Dec. 30 2022, Published 1:04 p.m. ET

If you're like us, which we assume you are because you're reading this, you probably spent way too much time on TikTok this year and have zero regrets. If we had a TikTok wrapped, if would say something like: 525,600 minutes spent saving recommendations on BookTok, watching Dog videos, and pretending to be at every single show of Harry Style's Love on Tour. (Yes, there was a Rent reference in there, and if you caught it we should be best friends.)

Article continues below advertisement

TikTok actually released their own type of "wrapped" with their "Year on TikTok" in which they list the top videos, creators, sounds, trends, and many more. In the trends category, their top ten list is as follows:

  1. Jiggle Jiggle
  2. It's Corn!
  3. One Thing About Me
  4. That's Not My Name
  5. OK I Like it, Picasso
  6. Core Memories
  7. Things That Just Make Sense
  8. Horace
  9. Rotoscope
  10. Renaissance Eyes

While we agree with some of this list, our Top 10 is slightly different — and we thought it would be fun to share it with you!

Without further ado, and in no particular order, here are Distractify's favorite TikTok trends of 2022.

Distractify's Top TikTok Trends of 2022

person holding a phone
Source: Getty Images
Article continues below advertisement

It's Corn!

Coming in hot is "It's Corn!" We love everything about this video, this adorable kid, and his love for Corn. We get it, we love corn too. Specifically sweet corn. TikTok did what TikTok does best and the creativity that followed was truly amazing having creators taking this idea and running with it. This song will forever be stuck in our heads.

Article continues below advertisement

Crazy Riff Challenge

TikTok sure does love a challenge. In the "Crazy Riff Challenge", the people of TikTok try to recreate the insane vocals of Natalie Jane. Some took the opportunity to really show off their vocal skills. No, but for real some people's vocals are insane.

Article continues below advertisement

It's All Coming Back to Me

One of our favorite Celine Dion songs EVER became a trend. These TikTokers used items around their homes to create performances worthy of The Las Vegas Strip. It's the showmanship for us.

Article continues below advertisement

Picasso

The people of TikTok once again prove that they are so clever. In this trend, creators layer this audio with something they are trying to figure out what it is, whether that's a DIY project, a new Starbucks drink, your kid's preschool painting, etc.

Article continues below advertisement

One Thing About Me

This trend is the definition of "if you don't laugh, you'll cry." Creators took the opportunity to rap their trauma and crazy true stories to the track of "Super Freaky Girl" by Nicki Minaj.

Article continues below advertisement

"About Damn Time" Dance

Lizzo not only won TikTok this year, but won the year PERIOD. Not only was her song "About Damn Time" one of the best songs of the year, but the dance to the song was everywhere on TikTok and even had A+ list celebrities participating. Make sure to check out Lizzo's TikTok page because her content is fire.

Article continues below advertisement

Things That Just Make Sense

In the "Things That Just Make Sense" trend, creators take the song "Che Le Luna" and list things that make sense about very niche topics, all while using the Itlalian hand gesture. For example, things that just make sense in a family with 16 kids are a giant table with a lazy susan, a party bus, and three refrigerators.

Article continues below advertisement

I Just a Baby

Take a video of your dogs and it equals immediate TikTok fame. We're sorry, but we will always be here for the pup content.

Article continues below advertisement

Can You Talk for a Sec

Say what you want about her, but Lea Michele ATE this trend. (In case you're confused, there's an internet theory that Lea Michele can't read.) This sound snippet from Kim Kardashian works perfectly with any slightly emotional event. We feel seen.

Article continues below advertisement

Musical Reveals

This may be a surprise pick, but us theatre kids remember all too well the suspense and agony that was finding out what musical we were going to do the following year. These theatre teachers did not throw away their shot (IYKYK) and put us all right back on the risers, anxiously awaiting the announcement, and praying that we would finally get to be the lead (fingers crossed for Audrey in 'Little Shop') and not Beggar #4 for the fourth consecutive year.

Article continues below advertisement

And there you have it! Those are some of our top favorite TikToK trends of 2022. TikTok, thank you for all the laughs, recommendations, and inspiration. Here's to even more in 2023!

Advertisement
More from Distractify

The Milwaukee Public Library Runs Their Own TikTok That the Internet Seems to Love

Purported Psychic TikToker Accuses Professor of Murder, Professor Sues

A TikTok Video of a Girl Reacting to Her Christmas Suitcase Gift Is Dividing the Internet

Latest TikTok News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2022 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.