TikTok's "One Thing About Me" Trend Takes on Nicki Minaj's "Super Freaky Girl"

But thanks to TikTok's "one thing about me" trend, users are able to share a unique fact or story about themselves in a way that's digestible and entertaining to other users.

Previously, the "one thing about me" trend involved creators writing out information about themselves while "Summer Background Jazz" played (check out Ed Sheeran's take on the trend on TikTok). But now, users have come up with an even more fun way to share their "one thing about me." How do you ask? By telling their stories through song to the beat of Nicki Minaj's "Super Freaky Girl."