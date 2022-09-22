TikTok's "One Thing About Me" Trend Takes on Nicki Minaj's "Super Freaky Girl"
Sharing a long-winded story or basically any piece of information about yourself on TikTok can be a challenge, especially when most humans, myself included, have an attention span of only a few seconds. Basically, if a video isn’t engaging from the start, we're scrolling past. After all, so much content to see, so little time.
But thanks to TikTok's "one thing about me" trend, users are able to share a unique fact or story about themselves in a way that's digestible and entertaining to other users.
Previously, the "one thing about me" trend involved creators writing out information about themselves while "Summer Background Jazz" played (check out Ed Sheeran's take on the trend on TikTok). But now, users have come up with an even more fun way to share their "one thing about me." How do you ask? By telling their stories through song to the beat of Nicki Minaj's "Super Freaky Girl."
In one verse Nicki sings "One thing about me," followed by "I'm the baddest alive." Consider this your prompt. But instead of singing "I'm the baddest alive," share your own wild fact or story.
Creators sure are having fun with these videos!
TikTok's Elyza Halpern (@possumgirl) shared her one fun fact and it started like this. "One thing about me is that when I was 10 this kid in my class used to glue my butt cheeks together," she sang as she began her story. With an opening line like that, it's hard to not watch the whole thing.
Creator Misch Macc (@mischmacc) also shared one thing about herself and it was pretty relatable. "One thing about me is that if you don't text me, I will reread all our texts just to see what went wrong," she sings.
Creator Zach (@zach_benson) also participated in the trend. In his video, he recalled a time when he was 14 years old and went to the Warped Tour to see the band Falling In Reverse. Let's just say that it didn't end well, but gave him an epic story to tell.
Thinking about making your own video? We'd suggest writing out your story so you can just read it off as lyrics as you film the video. Also, make sure to incorporate some dance moves to the beat of the song.