Purported Psychic TikToker Accuses Professor of Murder, Professor Sues

Ashely Solves Mysteries on TikTok is a purported psychic who uses her abilities to allegedly solve different murders and crimes. She has made TikToks about high-profile cases such as Shanquella Robinson and Josh Guimond, along with posting tons of videos on the Idaho murders.

She started to cover the case by making videos that described the type of person or people who did this crime. The more videos Ashley made, the more descriptive and specific she got, saying with confidence that there were two killers, and explaining that "one of the killers was broken up with [by one of the victims], and then that killer propositioned the one to carry out the murder."