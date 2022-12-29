TikTok Post Reveals Details on Brittany Dawn Controversy With Homeless Man
It's one thing to invoke religion in order to spread hateful messages to others, but it's another to use your faith as a cover to scam people out of money. Unfortunately, it's that alleged controversy for which influencer Brittany Dawn has become infamous.
Throughout her online career, she's been the subject of controversy in which she was caught reportedly stealing money from others. Even after a highly public rebranding, she was still exposed for alleged fraudulent behavior.
In recent news, her past actions continue to haunt her. A recent TikTok reveals some salacious details about a supposed scam that Brittany Dawn conducted while apparently trying to help a homeless man find a new lease on life. Keep reading for all the details on Brittany Dawn's latest controversies.
Brittany Dawn's alleged scam against a homeless man is detailed on TikTok.
Brittany Dawn is a notable social media personality. In 2019, she acted as a fitness instructor and self-purported nutritionist who offered various exercise services through her own company. Later that same year, many of her customers alleged that although they had paid her properly, Brittany never followed through on any of her services. Several years after issuing a public apology on YouTube over the controversy, she completely rebranded her image and became a Christian influencer.
Yet even in this role, controversy would continue to follow her. Throughout 2021, Brittany documented her efforts in helping a homeless man named James. Reportedly, he had visited a church to donate the $0.15 he had left to his name as a sign of goodwill. Brittany was so moved by this gesture that she and her husband provided him with a home in a hotel, food, and clothes, all while convincing him to join their church.
Unfortunately, this supposedly kind gesture may have been a ruse.
A TikToker reveals details about Brittany's alleged GoFundMe scam.
In late December 2022, Harriet Berholtz aka @leaveittoharriet posted a TikTok that details the supposedly dishonest nature behind Brittany Dawn's interactions with James. Harriet discusses a GoFundMe campaign that Brittany began back in 2021 to raise money for James to receive treatment for his addiction at a rehab facility. The campaign raised more than $25,000 while it was up.
According to Harriet, however, the facility that James was sent to was a free Christian clinic with no medical experts on staff that subjects its inpatients to "forced labor" as a way of working through substance withdrawals.
Having spent little of the money raised from GoFundMe, Brittany would reportedly cut ties with James completely after his "rehab" was completed.
To make matters worse, Brittany would later post pictures of an expensive-looking wedding that she held for her 2021 marriage.
Though no official correlation has been confirmed between the GoFundMe campaign debacle and Brittany's lavish wedding ceremony, it isn't difficult for social media users to put the pieces together given her history of fraudulent behavior in the past.