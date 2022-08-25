If Hobby Lobby Had a Hobby, It Would Be Stirring Up Controversy

“I would rather make crafts from stuff I find in a dumpster than shop at Hobby Lobby,” declared Twitter user @86Whitemoonlily. “Forever done with Hobby Lobby. I'll drive the extra 5 miles to Michael's. #BoycottHobbyLobby," opined user @africanpride_00.

The platform was ablaze with hate for the American craft retailer in August 2022 after a photo of its full-page Independence Day ad, which ran in several newspapers across the U.S., went viral.