Cassie Jo Stoddart's Killers Have Both Tried to Change Their Sentences

According to a Medium article , Beckham was initially a suspect in Stoddart's murder because he had been the last person to see her alive and the police found it suspicious that he didn't show any emotion when he found out about his girlfriend's death. He ended up taking and passing a polygraph test. But the article goes on to say that he spent the following day with Adamcik and tried to call Stoddart to no answer.

Now, it's unclear where Beckham is or how he's doing in the aftermath of his girlfriend's murder, but it would make sense if he dealt with a lot of guilt in the following years. Even though he was first considered a suspect, it turns out that he'd actually wanted to spend the night with Stoddart.

Stoddart had told him that she felt scared and wanted her boyfriend to stay over and protect her. Unfortunately, his mother didn't let him spend the night, though she invited Stoddart to sleep over at their house.