The Corn Song Is Trending on TikTok Right Now –– Where Did it Come From?

Julian Shapiro-Barnum, the host of @RecessTherapy, is a New York native who shared a sweet interview on TikTok with his followers. The video begins with the boy saying, "For me, I really like corn!"

Julian asks, "What do you like about corn?"

He responds, "Ever since I was told that corn was real, it tasted good!"

Julian asks, "Did you think corn wasn't real?"

The boy ignores Julian to say, "And then when I tried it with butter, everything changed! I love corn. Mmm, corn."