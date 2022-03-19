TikTok Banned the “I Just a Baby” Audio Creator’s Account, She Says

If you’ve been entertained by the original “I Just a Baby” TikTok video or one of its many imitators, you have Jordan Faeh and her very self-aware daughter, Cosette, to thank.

In the original video, Cosette hilariously reminds her mom of her age, with increasing insistence. Here’s how the conversation went down:

Jordan: “Coco, when Mommy says stop, you say ‘OK.’”

Cosette: “I just a baby!”

Jordan: “But you still have to say, ‘OK, Mommy.’”

Cosette: “I just a baby!”