TikTok Banned the “I Just a Baby” Audio Creator’s Account, She Says

TikTok Banned the “I Just a Baby” Audio Creator’s Account, She SaysBy Dan Clarendon
Mar. 19 2022, Published 12:04 p.m. ET
If you’ve been entertained by the original “I Just a Baby” TikTok video or one of its many imitators, you have Jordan Faeh and her very self-aware daughter, Cosette, to thank.
In the original video, Cosette hilariously reminds her mom of her age, with increasing insistence. Here’s how the conversation went down:
Jordan: “Coco, when Mommy says stop, you say ‘OK.’”
Cosette: “I just a baby!”
Jordan: “But you still have to say, ‘OK, Mommy.’”
Cosette: “I just a baby!”
That video has delighted countless TikTok users, many of whom put their own spin on the conversation.
But TikTok isn’t amused, apparently: Jordan told followers that the social media platform had banned her original account. Here’s more information about Jordan, her daughter, and her TikTok drama.
Cosette is the 2-year-old responsible for the "I Just a Baby" TikTok sound.
On Instagram, Jordan describes herself as a “Midwest mama, homemaker, and home educator … fueled by natural light, summer, and really good music (but mostly grace).”
And Jordan marked Cosette’s second birthday on Instagram this January. “Cosy-Lou is turning 2!” the proud mom wrote in a post at the time. “The baby isn’t a baby anymore, and I’m all of the cliché emotions about it. Her favorite things consist of the book Each Peach Pear Plum, her puppy Muddles, undivided attention from her sisters, Little Bear, choco-lick (chocolate), and her daddy, whom she requests daily upon rising. We adore her and celebrate the gift that she is to our family.”
TikTok users are using the audio from Jordan’s video for all sorts of examples of reluctance.
Jordan posted the original audio on her Little.Blooming.Women account on Feb. 20, and it eventually racked up nearly 8 million likes, as The Tab reports.
A YouTube compilation shows all the creative ways TikTok users have coopted the audio for other temper tantrums: an adult son who wants his dad to pay for his cell phone plan, a calf that wants to stay in a farmhouse, a cat that wants to play in the blinds, a manager who wants to avoid talking to angry customers, and even an albino ball python that wants to be cuddled.
Jordan says TikTok banned her account “without any warning or explanation.”
Many of the people using Jordan’s audio are taking the sound clip from TikTok user R1Rider’s screen recording of the original video. That recording has been liked more than 13,000 times, and its audio has been used in more than 2,300 videos, as of the time of this writing.
And the reason users are taking the audio from R1Rider’s recording and not Jordan’s original is that TikTok banned Jordan’s Little.Blooming.Women account, as she claimed in a video on Monday, March 14.
In that video, Jordan announces herself as the creator of the viral “Just a Baby” video and the mother to “that fierce little toddler, Cosette, whose voice you have been hearing for the past couple of weeks.”
Then she gets to the matter at hand: “I recently tried to log into my account and was notified that TikTok had permanently banned my account without any warning or explanation. And I’m trying to get ahold of them without success yet, and I am just reaching out to you, asking for your help.”
She asks anyone who has “enjoyed our videos or benefitted from the sound in any way,” to ask TikTok’s legal department to reinstate her account. “Thank you so much for your help, and let’s bring Cosy back,” she adds.