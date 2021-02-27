People Have No Idea Why GeorgeNotFound Was Banned From TikTok

It's no secret that social media networks with young userbases are quick to drop the hammer on streamers, no matter how popular they are, and get them effectively removed from their respective platforms. Sometimes, the reasons for doing so are pretty well known, like a slew of Twitch talent who were found guilty of predatory behavior, or when tons of pro Super Smash Bros. players were closet pedophiles. But what happened with popular YouTuber GeorgeNotFound ? Why was he banned from TikTok ?

It seems that there's no inkling online, whatsoever, that explains why GeorgeNotFound was banned from TikTok.

Seriously. Nothing. Zip. Nada, and so on and so forth and other synonyms for "zero." Many of his followers on social media have called George one of the least problematic popular streamers on TikTok, and others find it absolutely "crazy" that he's been banned from the video sharing site for what seems to be absolutely no reason.

What's really troubling is that these major platforms are usually tight-lipped about why a user was banned. This has irked more than a few streamers, who believe that luring in top talent, who dedicate years of their lives to growing a mass following and bringing in new, paying users to the platform, to only pull the rug out from under their feet seems like a pretty frightening prospect.

tiktok just banned me — George (@GeorgeNotFound) February 26, 2021

Dr. Disrespect is a prime example of this phenomenon. The popular Twitch streamer has landed on his feet following the surprise move from Twitch, but to this day no one knows exactly why his contract was terminated with the live-streaming powerhouse. What's most troubling about the Doctor's ban is that he was pretty much Twitch's poster boy. He was a big part of the brand's marketing and had just entered into a huge deal with the company.

While there were plenty of rumors surrounding Dr. Disrespect's Twitch ban, with many people jumping the gun on rumors and some Twitter users intimating it was something unforgivably bad, there's really nothing to suggest that GeorgeNotFound did anything that would violate TikTok's user policy.

#keephimlocked look at this. keep him OUT pic.twitter.com/U3aA9JxysG — moth ƸӜƷ - ifb (@quackmart) February 26, 2021