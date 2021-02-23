That Vegan Teacher Was Banned From TikTok for Violating Community Guidelines

Although veganism is becoming increasingly popular, one vegan TikTok influencer is no longer reaping the benefits. Kadie Karen Diekmeyer , or as she's known on TikTok, That Vegan Teacher , appears to have been banned from the platform. Users who try to search for her account will find that it is missing, and some are now wondering why her account was removed from the platform.

Apparently, the decision to take down the account was made due to community guidelines violations. The exact guidelines she violated were not detailed, but it seems they were significant enough to lead her account to be disabled. At this time, it's also unclear whether Kadie will regain access to her account at some point, or whether she's permanently banned from the platform.

That Vegan Teacher gained a following in part through her ability to pressure her followers into adopting a vegan lifestyle . It was clearly something she believed in deeply, but some people were put off by her videos, which clearly shamed people who still eat meat and other animal byproducts. Kadie's account became quite popular and had amassed more than 1.7 million followers when it was removed from the platform.

TikTok users had been calling for TikTok to ban her.

Before the news that That Vegan Teacher had been banned was made public, some TikTok users were circulating a petition that said she should be banned from the platform. "She has made blatantly racist, bigoted, discriminatory statements against anyone who doesn't view veganism her way and her way alone," the petition argues, and also adds that she has recommended films that are inappropriate for TikTok's young audience.

Article continues below advertisement

"These videos show violent depictions of animal slaughter in graphic detail," the petition continues. "Her targets have included minors under 18, the LGBTQ+ Community, people with disabilities, people of the Black community, various religions and more." The petition also offers specific examples of scenarios where they believe that Kadie crossed the line in her efforts to promote a vegan lifestyle.

Article continues below advertisement

Those examples include telling a child that he can't get into heaven without adopting a vegan lifestyle, telling a creator with a disability that they would be "better" if they were a vegan, and encouraging a 9-year-old to go behind their parents' back in an attempt to adopt a vegan lifestyle. For these reasons, the petitioners argue that Kadie uses her platform in dangerous and reckless ways.

Although reports have been filed against the account in the past, it seems those who wanted the account banned have finally gotten their wish. For now, Kadie's ban only applies to her TikTok channel, and doesn't appear to extend to her other social media platforms.