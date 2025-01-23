The Spagetti Method Is Super NSFW, but It's Also Trending All Over TikTok The method is definitely kinky, but not necessarily dangerous. By Joseph Allen Published Jan. 23 2025, 12:59 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@advikatikka

As long as TikTok is around (and that length of time is very much up in the air), the people on the platform are going to be using terms and phrases that might be unfamiliar to the general population.

One phrase that has been circulating on TikTok in recent days is the spaghetti method, but if you don't already know what it means, you might be confused by the way people are reacting to it. The spaghetti method is definitely NSFW, so be warned as we dive into what the phrase actually means. Here's what we know.

What is the spaghetti method on TikTok?

If you search the spaghetti method on TikTok, you're likely to get a bunch of people finding out what it is and looking absolutely disgusted, as well as a few people explaining what the best way to cook spaghetti is. As it turns out, though, the thing all the people in that first bucket are reacting to also has to do with actual spaghetti, but not in any of the normal ways you might think about it.

Instead, the spaghetti method appears to describe a particular kink wherein people use their various excretions in order to make toppings for spaghetti. For women, it apparently involves adding period discharge to red sauce, and for men, adding their semen to some sort of white sauce. Of course, after you make these sauces, you put them on spaghetti or some other form of pasta and then chow down, presumably as some sort of foreplay.

Those that are reacting to the trend in disgust or horror are probably not the people who are actually taking part in it, but if you're someone who might find this arousing, it seems like the kind of kink that comes with pretty low risk. Most people don't eat those particular substances, but there's no danger in eating them, especially if it's cooked into something else.

Depending on the levels of semen or period discharge that you include, you might not even taste them. The kinkiness might come only from the fact that you know they're there, and while plenty of people on TikTok are going to kink shame, there's no harm in trying it once if you're curious. We're not going to walk you through how to do it step by step, though. You'll have to figure that piece out on your own.

It's unclear why the spaghetti method is trending on TikTok, but it seems like someone must have brought it up in some context, and people began to hear about it and react to it as a result. There's a reason that not many people explicitly explain what the method is in their videos.