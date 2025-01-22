Here's How To Block Facebook on TikTok and Why Some Users Believe It’s Important To Do "Using my last breath on TikTok to block Facebook." By Chrissy Bobic Published Jan. 22 2025, 12:18 p.m. ET Source: Meta

When U.S.-based TikTok users were locked out of the app for less than 24 hours, they returned with questions about why it happened and if it meant Facebook, via Meta, had purchased the app. Now, many are calling for other users to block Facebook on TikTok, and they've even shared how to do it, just in case you need a short tutorial.

There's also the question of why some TikTok users see Facebook as the enemy and why they might want to block the app's profile from viewing or following them on TikTok. There are some theories from users that involve privacy and what they do or don't want the Facebook account on TikTok to see. For those users, the simple answer is blocking Facebook sooner rather than later.

How do you block Facebook on TikTok?

Even if the Facebook account on TikTok isn't following you, if you want to block it so that the account doesn't have direct access to your profile on TikTok, you can. All you have to do is go to the Facebook account on TikTok, and click the arrow in the top right corner of the profile. From there, you'll get a pop-up from the bottom of the screen that shows options to send the account to other users, copy links, report, and block, among others.

Just click the 'block' link at the bottom of the screen and just like that, Facebook is blocked from seeing your TikTok profile. When one user on TikTok shared a video of them doing just that and wrote on the screen, "Using my last breath on TikTok to block Facebook," tons of comments flooded in about other users doing the same and voicing their fears about privacy with Facebook and Meta.

Why are TikTok users blocking Facebook?

Many users on TikTok see Facebook as Meta, its parent company. So in blocking Facebook, they are also blocking Meta, in a way. Or, at least, making a statement about their feelings toward Meta. And the reason why people hate Meta on TikTok is because of Meta's new plan to do without fact-checking posts. This can lead to widespread misinformation that can do far more harm than good.

Meta also said in a statement that it is "getting rid of a number of restrictions on topics like immigration, gender identity and gender that are the subject of frequent political discourse and debate." This alone was cause for concern among social media users. Now, TikTok users who believe Meta bought TikTok have expressed worry over potential censorship.

Blocking Facebook actually made my TikTok fyp go back to normal. pic.twitter.com/gPZyjoHPW2 — 𝔹𝕣𝕖𝕟𝕥𝕝𝕖𝕪 🛸 (@LikeBentley) January 21, 2025