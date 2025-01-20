TikTok Is Back, but Not on Apple’s App Store or Google Play — Here’s Why Many users who deleted the app on their phones can no longer access it after a 14-hour shutdown. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Jan. 20 2025, 10:09 a.m. ET Source: TikTok/App Store

On Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, TikTok went dark on millions of phones in the U.S. The blackout came on the eve of a law that would ban the app in the U.S.

Thankfully, TikTok's service was restored. However, those who deleted the app on their phones noticed it wasn't available in the app store, prompting questions about when it will become available.



Why is TikTok not available on the app store?

On Sunday, Jan. 20, hours after TikTok went dark, the app wrote it was "in agreement” with several phone service providers in the U.S. However, the app remains unavailable Apple's App Store and Google Play. Those wanting to download the app noticed the alert on their phone, with Apple stating, "TikTok and other ByteDance apps are not available in the country or region you’re in," and Google Play saying, "Downloads for this app are paused due to current U.S. legal requirements.”

Apple further shared on its website with a "learn more" link explaining why TikTok isn't available. The site shared it "is obligated to follow the laws in the jurisdictions where it operates." The company further explained that, while TikTok isn't available for any new downloads as of this writing, those who still have the app on their phone will have access to it so long as its running, though downloads on new devices isn't an option.

During TikTok's shutdown and speedy resurgence, President Donald Trump told his followers on the Truth Social app that he would "issue an executive order on Monday," following his inauguration that would "extend the period of time before the law's prohibition takes effect so that we can make a deal to protect our national security." Since restoring service, TikTok is seemingly relying on Trump's promise, as expressed in its "hello, again" message.