Wait, Is Lemon8 the Next TikTok Replacement for Creators To Continue To Make Money?

Another day, another potential TikTok replacement app. Maybe not, but really, Lemon8 could be the answer that users are looking for as they gear up for the end of TikTok in the United States as they know it. But can you make money on Lemon8? For many creators, that's the most important question, since they used TikTok for a regular revenue stream.

Lemon8 looks similar in design to TikTok, and you can share photos and videos, like TikTok. But actually creating content is a whole different ball game over there. So it's to be expected that getting paid to create content on Lemon8 is also a bit different than the policies and rules that TikTok has used for years.

Can you make money on Lemon8?

The short answer is that yes, you can make money on Lemon8. In fact, according to some current TikTok users, some creators have already started making money on the app. It's unclear how the amount compares to what creators get paid on TikTok, or if it's a more exclusive way to bring in cash. But there are some guidelines to follow to make money on Lemon8 if you're ready for that leap.

According to one user on TikTok, making money on Lemon8 isn't about how many followers you have. Instead, it's about "impressions" and interactions with your posts. The same TikTok user also shared that your posts on Lemon8 have to be "informative" and that you should have a dedicated niche that your content falls under.

However, according to another TikToker, if you want to be part of the creator program on Lemon8, you have to be invited. From there, you can make money for your content. But, because the content requirements also apparently state that screenshots can't be used, captions should include a certain format, and other small details, some TikTok users might not be inclined to move to Lemon8, even if TikTok ends in the U.S. for good.

Who owns the Lemon8 app?

Even if you decide to make a Lemon8 account and try to make money on the app, it could be in vain. ByteDance, the same company that owns TikTok, owns Lemon8. As of now, Lemon8 has not been named as part of the expected TikTok ban in the U.S. However, it could be next on the list for government officials.

Even before it came down to crunch time in January 2025 ahead of the expected nationwide ban on Jan. 19, TikTok users were curious about Lemon8. At the time, users had started to make accounts and even make TikToks about how other creators could utilize and monetize Lemon8.