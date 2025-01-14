Is RedNote Safe for TikTok Users? Some of Them Are Jumping Ship Now in Case of a Ban Some TikTok users have moved to RedNote already. By Chrissy Bobic Published Jan. 14 2025, 8:30 a.m. ET Source: Google Play Store

Ahead of impending doom for TikTok users, or in other words ahead of the potential ban of the app in the United States, some have looked for alternative options for a similar short form video social media app. And even if you aren't one of the TikTok users that have looked elsewhere, you might have seen videos about another similar app called RedNote. But what many want to know before they download it is if RedNote is even safe to use.

The main reason that legislatures have called for a ban of TikTok has to do with the way information from users is allegedly stored and shared. So, what are the rules in place to protect users on RedNote, if any? And why is this the app that many TikTokers are choosing to make a leap to, despite the fact that it is entirely in Mandarin unless you follow specific instructions to change the language setting?

Is RedNote safe?

So far, there has been no hard evidence to suggest that there is anything nefarious about RedNote for its users. In fact, prior to the potential 2025 TikTok ban, it already had hundreds of millions of users. And, some current users have reported back to TikTok, users on RedNote have been incredibly welcoming to American subscribers, and they've even shared videos welcoming "TikTok refugees."

The name RedNote comes from the Chinese tradition of sending and receiving kind greetings in red envelopes. The app itself is a mixture of TikTok thanks to its short form videos, but also Pinterest, and even Instagram, in a way. But to be fair, TikTok has also evolved into a similar platform, where users share slideshows of images, recipes, and craft ideas.

I don’t even go on TikTok like EVER. But I downloaded RedNote for funsies and this was the first video I saw and like omg? Okay. I’ll stay ??? https://t.co/4DUNxCZObk pic.twitter.com/I2z5Ridw39 — Bek🌳🌕 (@TreeTimeBek) January 13, 2025

In that regard, RedNote might be the best option for those who choose to either leave TikTok willingly or who are forced to look elsewhere if the ban goes into effect. And for some current TikTok users, the choice to give RedNote a chance is kind of a no-brainer.

"Lmao at thousands of people downloading RedNote (the version of TikTok that is actually owned by China) to spite the U.S. government, finding themselves having lovely interactions with the millions of Chinese citizens on the app & inadvertently undoing decades of U.S. propaganda," one user shared in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Americans and Chinese on Rednote rn: pic.twitter.com/UTpY8lDcsC — Kayla Murphy (@kaykayblondieee) January 13, 2025

Is RedNote like TikTok?

The biggest difference between RedNote and TikTok is that TikTok is arguably more widespread English speaking, though there are users from all around the world. The main language spoken and written on RedNote is Mandarin. But TikTok users have shared tutorials for RedNote to explain how to change the language settings. From there, new users can enjoy the app in a similar way to TikTok.