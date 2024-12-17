Despite What You May Have Heard, the Kardashians Are Not Buying TikTok She's not quite rich enough to be able to afford it. By Joseph Allen Published Dec. 17 2024, 12:57 p.m. ET Source: Mega

As the deadline connected to the TikTok ban comes closer and closer, and many who love the app are worried that it might really disappear in early January. These fears have led some users to turn to unlikely heroes for salvation, including Kim Kardashian, who some users on the app are claiming is planning to buy it in order to save it from being banned.

Following the rumors that Kim Kardashian would buy TikTok, many wanted to know whether she was going to follow through on the plan. Here's what we know about whether she actually bought TikTok.

Did Kim Kardashian buy TikTok?

The rumors that TikTok would be sold to Kim Kardashian and her family spread in response to the impending deadline for a U.S. TikTok ban. Reports suggest that app stores might start making TikTok unavailable on Jan. 19, and TikTok users are getting desperate to find some sort of solution. The ban stipulates that TikTok has to be sold to a U.S.-based owner by the deadline or it will be banned.

In a variety of videos flying around the platform, users are claiming that Kim Kardashian bought the platform in order to keep it in the U.S. While these rumors might be comforting to some, there isn't any truth to them. The Kardashians haven't bought TikTok, and they haven't made any moves suggesting that they are thinking about it. They might be wealthy, but it seems unlikely that they have the kind of money that would be required.

Even as many users wait for Kim to address the rumors themselves, many embraced them not because they were sure that they were true, but because they were hoping that someone like Kim could ride in and save the app. While TikTok's disappearance is not inevitable, and there are still legal challenges to the ban, many users are increasingly fearful that the app will be ripped away from them.

What is Kim Kardashian's net worth?

Kim Kardashian has a reported net worth of $1.7 billion due to a combination of sponsorship deals and her own business ventures. It's a remarkable accumulation of wealth considering how her career began, but it's also not nearly enough money to actually buy TikTok. The app is reportedly worth between $50 and $100 billion, so even if Kim drained her accounts, she wouldn't come close to covering it.