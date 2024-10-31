Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Kim Kardashian Is Kim Kardashian a Trump Supporter? She and Ivanka Seem Pretty Close Kim backed Hillary Clinton and supported Biden's win, but she's also very close with Ivanka Trump. By Jennifer Farrington Published Oct. 31 2024, 4:21 p.m. ET Source: Mega

The 2024 presidential election is shaping up to be one for the history books, with Donald Trump still in the running (despite his involvement in multiple criminal cases) and Kamala Harris potentially on her way to becoming the first female president. With big issues on the line, including the economy, equality, and abortion, celebrities have openly shared their endorsements.

Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, and Arnold Schwarzenegger are backing Kamala, while Trump has supporters like Jake Paul and Brett Favre. Now, all eyes are on Kim Kardashian, as an alleged video from her son Saint West has fans speculating about where her support may lie. Here's what the alleged video suggests.

Does Kim Kardashian support Donald Trump?

Kim could very well be Team Trump, especially considering her tight bond with Ivanka Trump, his second oldest child. Plus, there are those alleged anti-Kamala videos that popped up on her son Saint West’s YouTube channel, @TheGoatSaint_Yt, in late October 2024. Oh, and we can't overlook Saint's dad, Kanye West, who's been pretty vocal about his love for the Donald. So, it’s safe to say Kim might just be hanging out on Trump’s side of the fence.

On Oct. 30, 2024, Kim shared some snapshots of her and Ivanka celebrating Ivanka's birthday on her Instagram Stories. They were glammed up, of course, but more importantly, they looked like they were having a blast together. Now, who spends someone’s birthday with them, or even bothers to celebrate it, if they aren’t close?

Kim Kardashian allegedly took down anti-Kamala Harris videos from son Saint's YouTube channel.

Putting Kim’s friendship with Ivanka aside, the next piece of evidence suggesting Kim is supporting Trump comes from the alleged videos shared on her son Saint’s YouTube channel. Apparently, in September 2024, Kim agreed to let Saint upload to his very own YouTube account. However, at the end of October, his channel was disabled, and fans suspect it’s because Kim took it down after discovering that anti-Kamala videos had been uploaded to it, per The Daily Beast.

Because very few pieces of content ever manage to get past internet sleuths without being saved, some are sharing the alleged posts that Saint uploaded to his YouTube Shorts. Take a look below.

Kanye West’s son, Saint West posted this on YouTube Shorts about Kamala Harris 😭 pic.twitter.com/a23TFrzMZw — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) October 29, 2024

This was just posted on Saint West’s YouTube page



Yes, that is Kanye West’s son. Yes, he is 8 years old pic.twitter.com/iZvUx8g5OW — TheArmchairAnalyst (@Sitting_Analyst) October 30, 2024

In one of Saint's videos, there's an old clip of the Saved by the Bell cast from an episode where they make a Bayside drug commercial, describing drugs in one word: "dumb, stupid, crazy, dangerous." Behind the cast using words to describe drugs sits a photo of Kamala.

Could Saint's creative yet rude clips suggest a "like mother, like son" political stance, or are we looking at a "like father, like son" scenario? At this point, it’s hard to say. However, with Kim's post about Ivanka appearing just days before voting day along with Saint's videos, it seems Kim might have shown her true colors, one of which many believe could be red.