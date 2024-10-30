Home > Entertainment La La Anthony on Kim Kardashian’s Support in Their Shared, Yet Unique Psoriasis Battle (EXCLUSIVE) "We’ve really supported each other,” La La told 'Distractify' of the SKIMS founder. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Oct. 30 2024, 9:35 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@lala

While many celebrities have expressed struggling to make authentic connections due to their fame, La La Anthony doesn’t have those problems. The actor and mom is known for being a girl’s girl in the ever-changing industry. Through a quick scroll on La La’s Instagram feed, her fans will see her enjoying outings, birthdays, holidays, and everyday events with her peers, who have become her friends. One of her many friendships La La doesn’t play about is the one she has with Kim Kardashian.

The besties, who became close in the early 2000s, have seen one another through marriages, children, divorces, and many secrets none of us will ever know. La La and Kim also support one another through their plaque psoriasis diagnoses. In an interview with Distractify, La La shared how having a close friend battling the autoimmune disease has helped her open up about how it uniquely affects her.

La La Anthony and Kim Kardashian’s battle with plaque psoriasis isn’t the same.

While La La said she and Kim “talk about our psoriasis together for sure,” their diagnoses, like anyone with a chronic illness, isn’t identical. In partnership with Amgen, the company that developed Otezla, a prescription medication to treat plaque psoriasis, La La explained one difference between her and Kim’s condition is how she’s had to navigate the condition as a Black woman.

“I don’t think there’s enough information out there about psoriasis for Black women,” she told Distractify. “It can affect self-esteem and confidence because it can be in place that people can see it and judge you for it.”

Source: Amgen

The actor said that, unlike women of other races, she’s had to find “different methods” to treat psoriasis, stating how, in some cases, doctors don’t acknowledge the cultural differences Black patients have, such as not washing our hair every day.

“That’s just not practical for my hair, and I’m sure a lot of people can relate to that,” La La said. “I had to be honest with my doctor that it just wasn’t realistic for me. I want to encourage people with plaque psoriasis to speak up about how the disease and different treatment options are impacting their daily lives, because doctors can only help if they know the full picture.”

La La Anthony said having support from Kim Kardashian and other friends has helped her navigate plaque psoriasis.

Though La La and Kim haven’t had the same issues regarding their psoriasis care, she said the differences are one of the many conversations the BFFs have discussed regarding the disease.

“It’s really important to have support, and it helps a lot to know that someone else can relate to your experience, so we’ve really supported each other,” she said of Kim.”

Kim publicly shared her diagnosis in 2011 on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. La La disclosed hers with her Amgen partnership in 2024 and said the support from Kim and other friends and family and information from her doctors allowed her to discuss the condition more openly on her platforms, including a video she created with Amgen and Otezla.

“When I first started getting those itchy patches, I didn’t know what it was, and there wasn’t anyone out there in the public eye talking about it, so it took me a while to even figure out what it was,” La La explained.