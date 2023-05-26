Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Kim Kardashian Source: Getty Images Kim Kardashian’s Health Continues to Be Affected by Psoriasis Here's what we know about Kim Kardashian's health, specifically her psoriasis, and how the reality star mom is coping with the condition. By Melissa Willets May 26 2023, Published 12:45 p.m. ET

Reality star, businesswoman, and mom Kim Kardashian has shared her health journey openly with fans as she's dealt with psoriasis over the years. In Season 3 of Hulu's The Kardashians, Kim gave fans an update on her skin condition.

Read on for what to know about Kim's psoriasis, as well as what she has tried to help cope with it. Plus, we'll share how Kim's overall health is doing in the wake of her very public divorce.

Kim Kardashian's health has long been affected by her psoriasis.

Source: Instagram/@kimkardashian Kim Kardashian on Instagram in 2019 sharing photos of her psoriasis

Kim is far from alone when it comes to coping with the autoimmune skin condition. According to the National Psoriasis Foundation, psoriasis affects as many as 7.5 million Americans. This includes Kardashian family matriarch Kris Jenner.

In fact, it's well known that psoriasis has a genetic component. Meanwhile, the hard truth about the diagnosis is that there's no cure for psoriasis. That's said, Kim has definitely tried various tactics to deal with her psoriasis, including sticking to a plant-based diet.

As Kim shared with Kourtney Kardashian's Poosh site in 2022 about her plant-based approach to eating, "It’s made me more mindful about how what I put in my body affects me, not just psoriasis but also my mood, my stress levels, my energy, everything."

Although Kim claimed at one point that eating a plant-based diet cured her psoriasis, the SKIMS founder opened up in the Season 3 premiere of The Kardashians about still struggling to get the condition under control.

In Episode 1, Kim told Kris that her divorce from Kanye West and the stress of co-parenting had led to flare-ups of her psoriasis. When her mom encouraged her to try and manage her stress, Kim retorted, "Well, tell the father of my children to stop acting up and then I won't stress out and get psoriasis."

Psoriasis is not the only health issue Kim Kardashian has dealt with due to her very public divorce.

In the Season 3 premiere of The Kardashians, Kim — who shares kids North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm with Kanye — talked about her massive anxiety over her separation.

"I spent my whole morning having an anxiety attack. I felt like I just couldn't breathe all day," Kim confided in Kris at one point in the episode. She added, "There's been a lot going on with Kanye right now. Even through all of the craziness of everything that Kanye says about us, I never comment. I never post." Kim also said that everything she texts to her ex in private is likely to end up online for the world to see and judge.