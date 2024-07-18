Distractify
Kim Kardashian Says Her Son Inherited a "Different Form" of Her Skin Condition

"It came from my mom, went to me ... and I passed it on in a different form to my son, who has vitiligo very mildly."

Jul. 18 2024, Published 2:47 p.m. ET

Psalm West, Kim Kardashian and Saint West are seen on June 21, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)
Source: Getty Images

Considering she's a beauty mogul, it makes sense that Kim Kardashian has been open about her own skincare struggles. Namely, Kim has been open about having psoriasis, an autoimmune disease that causes itchy, scaly patches on the skin.

In July 2024, Kim opened up further about the issue and mentioned that she had passed on a "different form" of her condition to one of her kids.

Here's what to know.

Psalm West, Kim Kardashian and Saint West are seen in Midtown on June 22, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)
Source: Getty Images

Kim Kardashian with sons Psalm and Saint in 2022

Kim Kardashian's son has a skin condition.

While appearing on the She MD podcast on July 16, 2024, Kim talked about her psoriasis flare-ups, including how one particularly bad case before the 2022 Met Gala almost derailed her appearance. She also had a psoriatic arthritis outbreak at the same time, which affected her ability to move her hands.

While speaking about her own skin condition, Kim then revealed that one of her children has a condition as well.

"It came from my mom, went to me ... and I passed it on in a different form to my son, who has vitiligo very mildly," Kim explained, adding that they "got it under control."

Winnie Harlow attends the Delta One Lounge Grand Opening at JFK Airport on June 25, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Delta)
Source: Getty Images

Model Winnie Harlow has vitiligo as well

Vitiligo is an autoimmune disease that causes patches of skin to lose its color or pigment.

You may recall that model Winnie Harlow is an example of a famous person who rocks her vitiligo. In fact, Winnie spoke exclusively with Distractify in February 2024 about partnering with The Sims 4 to bring an inclusive update to the game — specifically vitiligo as a new skin detail.

It's unclear which of Kim's sons has vitiligo, but the SKIMS founder shares two boys with her ex-husband Kanye West: Saint (born December 2015) and Psalm (born May 2019). Kim and Kanye also share daughters North (born June 2013) and Chicago (born January 2018).

