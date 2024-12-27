Gone But Not Forgotten — TikTok Stars We Lost in 2024 One TikTok star was just 6 years old. By Anna Quintana Published Dec. 27 2024, 2:08 p.m. ET Source: Instagram

TikTok lost some major stars in 2024. Fan-favorite influencers such as Kyle Marisa Roth, Eva Evans, and Taylor Rousseau Grigg unexpectedly passed away, leaving behind millions of fans.

However, thanks to their popular TikTok accounts, their legacy will live on. Here is a look back at all the TikTok stars we lost in 2024.

Lynja

Lynn Yamada Davis, better known as Cooking With Lynja, died on Jan. 1, 2024, at the age of 67 after battling esophageal cancer. At the time of her death, Lynja had over 17 million followers on TikTok.

Leah Smith

Leah Smith documented her four-year-long battle with a rare form of cancer on TikTok to her over 500,000 followers until her death in March 2024. Leah died from Ewing Sarcoma at the age of 22.

Brian Chira

TikTok star Brian Chira was tragically killed in a hit-and-run accident on March 16, 2024, in Kenya. He was just 23 years old.

Kyle Marissa Roth

Known for her blind item videos, Kyle Marissa Roth had amassed a following of over 250,000 followers before her sister announced her unexpected death in April 2024 at the age of 36. It was later revealed that Marisa died from cardiac arrhythmia — or irregular heartbeat — from myocardial fibrosis.

Eva Evans

TikTok star Eva Evans had over 300,000 followers on the app before her death by suicide in April 2024. Eva spoke openly about her struggles with mental health on TikTok before her passing.

Maddy Baloy

Maddy Baloy gave her nearly half-million TikTok followers a look at her life as she battled stage 4 cancer. Sadly, she passed away in May 2024 at the age of 26.

Caleb Graves

Shortly after completing a half-marathon at Disneyland, TikToker Caleb Graves collapsed and died from heat exhaustion. The avid runner was just 35 years old.

Jainer Moises Pinedo Vargas

Known as the "dancing engineer" on TikTok, Jainer Moises Pinedo Vargas died at the age of 34 due to complications from dengue fever. He reportedly came down with the illness while doing work in the Condorcanqui province of Peru in August 2024.

Pop Watch

TikToker Joe Mack Roy, better known as Pop Watch on the social media platform, died in August 2024 from complications from a mass in his throat. He was 90 years old.

Taylor Rousseau Grigg

Taylor Rousseau Grigg was best known for her lifestyle content on TikTok, and her nearly 1.5 million followers were shocked when her husband announced she had passed away in October 2024 at the age of 25. It was later revealed that Taylor's death was due to complications from asthma and Addison’s disease.

Bella Bradford

@bellabradford0 Bella’s final get ready with me 💛 here’s a message she wrote: Thank you for all your love and support throughout my final stages of life, I am so grateful. Filming these videos truly brought me a sense of puropse in my final few months and also connected me with a very kind community of people. I wish you all a beautiful life and please remeber to live each day with as much significance as the next. What a privilege it is to grow old. Thank you for allowing me to be myself on this platform, I really felt excited each day to jump on here and connect over our shared love of life and fashion. Love always, Bella P.S. these are the brands mentioned in this video for your reference (I still gotta give the ppl what they want 😘😂) @St. Agni @ANINE BING OFFICIAL @One Mile @Class A Jewellers @SARAH & SEBASTIAN @Lucy Folk @Arms Of Eve @asos @Alias Mae @maisonmargielafragrances @MECCA — Bella passed away peacefully surrounded by the people she loves most on Tuesday the 15th of October. Thank you for all your support and love along the way, no act of kindness was ever wasted on her, she was forever grateful. 💛♾️ ♬ original sound - Bella Bradford

Bella Bradford announced her own death in her final TikTok post, which was posted on her account in November 2024, one month after her death. Bella, 24, was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer called Rhabdomyosarcoma in her jaw muscle in 2021. "I hope that you can look back on all my videos and find a little bit of joy in your day, if you ever need a pick-me-up," she said in her goodbye video. "Remember that you live every day, and you only die once, so make every day count."

Rachel Yaffe

Another TikTok star who lost her battle with cancer was 27-year-old influencer Rachel Yaffe, who died on October 11, 2024. Rachel was diagnosed with fibrolamellar hepatocellular carcinoma at age 20 and died amid treatment for stage 4 liver cancer.

Dominique Brown

Disney influencer Dominique Brown died at age 34 after experiencing a severe allergic reaction while attending a brand event for BoxLunch in December 2024.

Joules Smith

Joe Smith began sharing videos of his daughter Joules in May 2024 after she was diagnosed with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG) earlier in the year. Joules, 6, quickly gained followers on the social media app thanks to her vivacious personality. Sadly, in December 2024, Joe announced that Joules died from her brain tumor. "We love you our little dancing queen," Joe wrote.

Beandri Booysen

South African TikToker Beandri Booysen died at the age of 19 after a long battle with progeria, a rare disorder that causes you to age eight years for every year of your life.

Miguel Angel Aguilar

